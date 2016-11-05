Valpoi municipality planning to construct public toilets

VALPOI: The Valpoi Municipality is planning to construct public toilets with an objective to make the town open defecation-free. The toilets will be constructed through GSUDA.

“We are taking steps to see that open defecation stops in the town. We have already started identifying toilets which need repairs and are asking the residents to fill up the forms,” said an official from VMC, Sandeep Shirodkar.

Chief officer Cynthia Mesquita said that the civic body has already identified spots which are used for defecation by the people.

“The VMC staff has identified 9 spots in the town, where there is a need for a public toilet, and includes fish market and area near Amshekar Hospital besides other places,” she added.

She said that at many areas the tenants are not provided with toilets and hence they defecate in the open.

“We will conduct inspection of such houses and ask the staff to file a detailed report,” she said.

At present, the town has one public toilet located in the VMC garden. However, this toilet is far from the main weekly market area. The vendors or the public have no other option, but to defecate in the open during the weekly market day, she said.

“The toilet is located quite far from the main area, and it is not maintained properly. I have heard from the people that the toilet stinks badly. The VMC should construct a new one at the nearest location to put a stop to open defecation,” said a fisherwoman.

The official at the VMC said that the proposal to construct public toilets will be passed soon and the same will be forwarded to the GSUDA. The requirement in this regard is also being sought from all the councillors.

“We found the wards 2, 5, 6, 7, 9 and 10 open defecation free while in the wards 1, 3, 4 and 8, we have identified few spots where people defecate openly,” said Misquita.

Regarding the construction of public toilets in main market area, she said that they have learnt that the area which is commonly used by the public for open defecation is under dispute and the VMC is in a process to see if the area belongs to the government and if it is found to be so then very soon another public toilet will be constructed near the Amshekar Hospital for vendors and shopkeepers.

The move will bring respite to the shopkeepers and the people visiting various markets spots, she added.

Meanwhile, the VMC has no plans to provide a toilet to anganwadi centre operating in its building, located in Ward 2.

When asked as to what measures the VMC will be taking to stop the children defecating openly in the absence of toilets, chairperson Ramdas Shirodkar said that he will look into the matter, and asked a technical staff to give him a detailed report.

“Anyhow by December 2016 Valpoi should be open defecation free and will take all measures to do it. If required we will ask the government to provide land at the identified locations where open defection is found,” said Shirodkar.