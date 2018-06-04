Valpoi locals want end to power woes during rains

VALPOI: With several incidents of tree uprooting and consequent power disruptions in the state, and Valpoi being no exception, the locals are worried that the situation of power cuts many continue during the monsoon if the maintenance work was not carried out on time.

In the past few days, Valpoi has witnessed outages with several areas plunging into darkness for hours.

However, the electricity department says it is carrying out pre-monsoon maintenance work in the town to avoid power disruptions during the rains.

Speaking to this daily, the locals expressed doubts that there might be more frequent power cuts in the monsoon.

“If there are long power cuts in summer itself, I wonder what will happen in the rains. We can expect repeated outages in Valpoi during heavy rains and lightning,” said a resident of Valpoi.

He said the concerned department has failed to adopt long-term measures for tackling power disruptions during monsoons.

“Every time when the weather turns windy the first thing that happens is power cut,” said a Nagargao local.

Residents from ward 7 pointed out that streetlights are not functioning and despite repeated complaints nothing has been done about it. As a result, the locals continue to face inconvenience at night.

When asked the department staffer, he said that streetlight line and LED bulb maintenance is looked after by a private agency. When this daily enquired about the issue, an official said, “80 per cent of the pre-monsoon work has been completed. Earlier due to shortage of staff and lack of required material they had to face ire of the people during power failures.”

“A team will be formed to tackle any emergency during the rainy season, apart from the helpline number which is already in operation. However, incidents do occur during the monsoons which are beyond the control of the department,” said assistant engineer Sayyad Saudagar, when asked about measures taken to tackle frequent power cuts.

Meanwhile, from the sources it was learnt that the electricity department has initiated a project of laying aerial bunched cables that will replace overhead lines, thereby minimising frequent tripping of power supply during monsoon in areas like Sattari.

“The project cost is around Rs 12 crore and the bunched cables have been already laid in Morle, Keri and in some pockets of Bhironde, which has minimised power cuts,” said Saudagar.

Meanwhile, in many villages the locals have opposed this project as there has been little awareness on the pros of the bunched cabling system. The electricity department has also undertaken underground cabling for Valpoi feeder 2. However, underground cabling from Amona station to Valpoi feeder 1 needs to be carried out which will resolve the issue during rains as these lines passes through dense forest.

Sources disclosed that Valpoi MLA Vishwajeet Rane has taken cognisance of frequent power cuts in Sattari and has called a high-level meeting of electricity department to take stock of the situation.