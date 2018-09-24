Valpoi continues to grapple with traffic woes sans plan

VALPOI: The issue of haphazard parking in Valpoi town has remained unresolved for years. The increase in number of vehicles has compounded the problem with the civic authorities failing to come out with a proper traffic plan.

VMC after conducting a survey had recently installed traffic signages on various peak points to stabilise frequent traffic congestion. However, motorists still do not obey the rules as the traffic plan is yet to be fully implemented in the town.

The town witnesses’ disorderly parking on the roads even on busy stretches, and it has become a regular feature. The situation during evening is no better. With cars and two-wheelers pouring in at the main market area at the same time, the traffic scene becomes chaotic.

There are various other reasons cited for haphazard parking ranging from the increase in vehicular traffic to ‘grabbing’ of parking spaces conveniently by shop owners and the builders engaged in commercial projects.

“There should be strict monitoring of traffic rules. VMC has done their role and now it is the traffic police who have to challan the violators,” said a VMC councillor who says that the traffic problem can only be addressed by public involvement, coordination and commitment.

Meanwhile, many residents have said that the VMC should provide parking spaces and also monitor the same atleast during the peak hours.

“Many residents from Sattari who go to office park their vehicles for the full day in the basement of the municipal market building. VMC should convert these areas into paid parking so that some revenue can be generated for the civic body” said a businessman.

A resident from the market area said that heavy fines should be imposed on those violating traffic rules. “Each commercial building should have their own parking area. No vehicle should be allowed to park on roadsides. Some shopkeepers have encroached parking spaces which VMC needs to clear” said a resident from Valpoi.

Meanwhile, chief officer Dashrath Gawas who is also the mamlatdar of Sattari taluka said that a temporary arrangement is being made under the proposed traffic plan and it will be open to public for suggestions. “A public meeting will be held within a month, and after consulting all stakeholders the traffic plan will be finalised. Necessary instruction will be given to VMC staff and traffic police for implementing the traffic plan” Gawas said.