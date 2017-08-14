Valpoi bypoll campaign picks up steam

VALPOI: The campaigning for bypoll in the Valpoi constituency has picked up steam as the candidates in the fray Vishwajit Rane of Bharatiya Janata Party and Roy Naik of the Congress have stepped up door-to-door campaign to win over the voters to their sides.

Interestingly, both the candidates are sons of former chief ministers.

However, senior Congress MLA Pratapsingh Rane has already distanced himself from the election-related activities as he would not like to campaign against his son Vishwajit.

While, Congress MLA Ravi Naik is vigorously canvassing for his son.

Naik claims that he still has a strong hold on voters, especially, in the Usgaon area.

The Congress traditional vote bank – the minority community, may make the road to victory for the BJP candidate a little tougher.

Meanwhile, Vishwajit is canvassing door-to-door in the municipal area and convincing the voters to elect him irrespective of which party he belongs to.

He is also appealing to the voters not to fall prey to the politics being played by those with vested interest.

BJP candidate’s wife Divya Rane, ZP member Premnath Hazare, Valpoi Municipal Council chairperson Parvin Shaikh and other council members were seen participating in the door-to-door campaign.

Besides, Vishwajit is also holding corner meetings in villages to convince the people to vote for him for carrying out development of the constituency and providing employment to the youth.

Due to the major political shift, it will be a real test for councillors and panch members from Rane’s camp as they have to reach out to each and every voter of the constituency and convince them to vote for the BJP.

Roy was also seen doing door-to-door campaign in the Valpoi municipal area.

He is a new face to the voters but municipal area has a strong Congress base. Many issues being faced by the residents of Valpoi have been brought to the notice of Naik.

Even his father, Ravi Naik visited the CHC and enquired about the lack of healthcare facilities there.

Vishwajit has expressed confidence of winning this by-poll with a landslide margin.

He has his own strategies for Valpoi and Usgaon. He feels that the voters who voted for him during the last elections will rally behind him while the BJP voters will add to his votes.

On the other hand, Roy is claiming that the Congress voters are not happy with Vishwajit’s move, and the Congress party will retain the seat as the voters have extended their full support to him.