Vajpayee’s ashes to be brought to Goa tomorrow

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The ashes of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be brought to Goa on August 22 and immersed in the Mandovi and Zuari rivers.

Confirming the news, South Goa Member of Parliament Narendra Sawaikar told this daily that the decision to bring Atalji’s ashes to Goa has already been taken.

Incidentally, the ashes of the departed leader are being immersed in various rivers across the country, starting with the Ganga at Haridwar on August 19.

Vajpayee passed away in New Delhi on August 16 at the age of 93. He was cremated with full state honours at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal in the national capital on August 17.

The much-revered leader and statesman had a special place in his heart for Goa and was very close to many of the local BJP leaders.