Vaghus-Pale dump site: mines directorate submits report to SIT

PANAJI

The Directorate of Mines and Geology, Panaji has submitted an inspection report of Vaghus-Pale dump site to the special investigation team (SIT), probing the alleged multi-crore mining scam.

Referring to the inspection report, SIT officials said that the ore which was handled, transported and exported is of 52 grade. After examining the inspection report, the SIT officials claimed that the value of the ore could be around Rs 1000 crore.

Last year, the SIT officials along with the officials from the Directorate of Mines and Geology had inspected the Vaghus-Pale dump site belonging to a mining firm in Goa following the disclosure of one of the alleged accused Philip Jacob, who had allegedly purchased the iron ore.

Jacob was earlier arrested in connection with the main case pertaining to illegal mining and is out on bail, SIT officials said.

SIT officials said that site inspection was carried out to find out exact handling/ export of iron ore from this site for the period 2006 to 2012.

The ore was handled, transported, exported by one of the alleged accused Jacob and others in connivance with a mine owner, the SIT officials

said.

SIT officials said that large magnitude of unaccounted iron ore dump was still at the site.

Earlier this year, the SIT had filed a provisional charge sheet against 16 persons including Margao MLA Digambar Kamat in connection with the main case in which SIT is examining several mining leases pertaining to renewal and other alleged illegalities. According to SIT officials, supplementary charge sheets will be filed in the coming days.