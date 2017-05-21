Vagator hold Curtorim

MAPUSA: Vagator Parish Youth Sports Club came from a goal down to hold Curtorim Gymkhana 1-1 in the GFA’s First Division League match played at Duler stadium on Sunday.

The first session was well contested. In the 6th minute Curtorim’s Jesmon Soares controlled a loose ball and after covering some ground shot at goal, but was thwarted by a diving Dinesh Moraskar in the Vagator goal. At the other end, it was Curtorim keeper Shubham Naik who saved U-20 Pavan Dhargalkar right footed shot after Tanay Naik had done the spadework. In the 12th minute, Curtorim’s Suraj Naik’s long-range effort to catch the Vagator keeper on the wrong foot went over. A few minutes later, Vagator’s Omkar Satelkar ran up the right flank and crossed to Tanay Naik whose effort missed the Curtorim goal by a whisker.

Curtorim’s Jesmon’s cross was then met with a powerful header by Nelson Fernandes forcing Vagator keeper Dinesh to tip the ball over. The best chance of the first half fell to Curtorim. In the 39th minute Nelson’s cross was not well anticipated by Vagator keeper Dinesh and the ball travelled to unmarked Clifton Rebello, who failed to score in front of an open goal.

On crossing over, the 48th minute saw Vagator’s Nitesh Salgaonkar move dangerously inside the penalty box but shoot over. Curtorim finally broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute, when Nelson sent a long ball to Ryan Furtado who shot past the onrushing Vagator keeper, 1-0. Eight minutes later, Vagator were back on level terms. Nitesh Salgaonkar crossed to an unmarked Pavan Dhargalkar who made no mistake with his header, 1-1. The draw sees Curtorim move to 17 points from 16 games, while Vagator are on 13 points from 16 games.

Nitesh Salgaonkar was the pick of the Vagator players causing problems for Curtorim on the right flank. Vagator were unlucky not to take the lead in the last ten minutes. In the 81st minute substitute Rama Parsenkar set up Vinayak Mulgaonkar whose stiff grounder hit the Curtorim post. Two minutes later an unmarked Pavan Dhargalkar, who was well positioned to score inside the box, hit the post.