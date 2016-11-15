Vachana now made accessible to the Konkani readers

Translation of 2500 Vachana in Konkani by DamodarMauzo who has also doubled up as the chief editor of the volume in Konkani along with Geetha Shenoy as editor, was recently at Sanskruti Bhavan, Patto, Panaji. Vachana is a 12th Century Kannada literature and was part of the socio-spiritual revolution in Karnataka.

These Vachana have now been translated into 23 different Indian languages.This mammoth task has been undertaken by Bangalore based Basava Samithi. The chief editor of this task was the scholar and researcher, former vice-chancellor of Hampi Kannada University late M MKalburgi. He had selected these 2500 verses for translation.

This Konkani volume was formally released by writer and scholar Suresh Amonkar along with Goa Konkani Akademi president, Madhav Borkar, director of Directorate of Art and Culture, Prasad Lolayekar, and chairman of Basava Samithi, Arvind Jatti.

Mauzo in his address said that Vachana touched the lowest denomination of society and it spoke about dignity of labour in 12th Century, which was unheard of at that time.

Mauzo further commented that Vachana and Basaveshwara helped in the upliftment of Kannada literature. He said: “There’s no saint literature in Konkani language,this could be a reason why Konkani lags behind. However, this is my personal opinion.”

While speaking about the translation process he mentioned that these translators were selected based on different Konkani dialects from Goa, Karnataka and Kerala. The other Konkani translators include: L Sunitha Bai, Ramesh Laad, Sudha Kharangate, Maya Kharangate and Rajashri Sail.

Borkar in his address described Vachanas as pure poetry rather than religious literature.

Lolayekar mentioned that a lot has been written about Basveshwara not only in Kannada but also in Telugu. He said, “Basveshwara said that caste is based on deeds and not on birth. He spoke of gender issues which were never heard of before. He is the first bhakti movement poet who spoke about gender equality. He started debates and discussion tradition. He also took a political post in the ministry. These translations are a real tribute to him.”

Amonkar while speaking about the Vachana said these are the works of renaissance. He stated that in today’s time we need Basaveshwara and Vachanas as there is rising intolerance in society and no scope for rationality.

Arvind Jatti said these Vachanas have come back to Goa. During the rule of Kadamba king Paramadideva, he played an important role in saving 25,000 vachanas which were preserved by saints from invaders as around 2.5 crore Vachanas were burnt. “These Vachanas came back to Goa after 900 years. It is a cultural exchange which is taking place,” said Jatti. Speaking about the Vachana he said that these were written by around 770 people who came from different backgrounds, right from sweepers to prostitutes. It also contained works of 34 women saints.

Jatti also commented that the Konkani literature has to expand in big way and this translation is just the beginning.

Now they are in the process of translating these Vachana into Arabic and French.