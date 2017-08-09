Uzbek woman accused of human trafficking held at Dabolim airport

NT NETWORK

VASCO

Dabolim airport police on Wednesday arrested a Uzbekistan woman who was wanted in Uzbekistan for commission of offences of alleged human trafficking.

As per available information from Dabolim airport police, the woman Lola Khakimova (44), who was presently staying in a flat at Juhu-Mumbai, was apprehended by the immigration authorities at the departure immigration clearance at Dabolim airport, while departing for Dubai by Oman Airlines flight at around 3 a.m.

The immigration officer attached to the bureau of immigration at Dabolim airport Akash Gupta later took the lady to the airport police to conduct further investigation.

Dabolim airport police revealed that the woman was required under a lookout circular and red notice control, originated from Central Bureau of Investigation, International Police Cooperation Unit and the National Central Bureau- India Interpol, New Delhi and was wanted by Uzbekistan for alleged human trafficking.

Dabolim airport police arrested the woman under Section 41 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and obtained 2-day judicial custody. She has been sent to Colvale jail.

The airport police have intimated the CBI and Interpol in New Delhi about the arrest of the woman and requested to dispatch a team to take custody of her. Police sub-inspector Jatin Potdar is further investigating the

case.