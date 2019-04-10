Utpal meets Dhond

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Utpal Parrikar, son of the departed chief minister Manohar Parrikar, on Tuesday met Satish Dhond, the organisational secretary of the Bharatiya Janata party for Goa, at the city BJP headquarters and discussed the prospects of his possible candidature for the bypoll in the Panaji constituency.

The Panaji by-election is scheduled to be held on May 19.

It is learnt from highly reliable sources that Dhond advised Utpal to discuss the matter with his family, take a related decision and then get back to the party.

Utpal is one of those who have been shortlisted by the party for the Panaji bypoll. Sidharth Kunkalienkar is also on the particular list of the party, having won assembly election in this constituency on two occasions.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told ‘The Navhind Times’ that since the Election Commission of India has announced the date of the Panaji bypoll, the state BJP will soon finalise its candidate for this constituency and recommend its name to the central election committee of the party.

‘Swabhimani Panjikar’, a group of citizens, is promoting Utpal as the BJP candidate for the byelection in the capital city.

Reacting to the issue, a few days ago Utpal had stated that he has not yet thought about contesting the Panaji byelection and would take a call on it at the “right time.”

Meanwhile, the name of Akhil Parrikar, nephew of Manohar Parrikar has also surfaced as the possible candidate for this byelection.

Akhil is an office bearer of BJP’s Mapusa mandal.