Using plastic for a good cause 

Verna based, GMI Zarhak Moulders, owned by Blaise Costabir is doing interesting work in manufacturing environment friendly products, finds out Shoma Patnaik

While the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan campaign of the government is on, it is good to hear of environment friendly initiatives by local companies.

Recently plastic product manufacturing company GMI Zarhak Moulders launched a poly bio-digester that takes care of the garbage and as bonus gives out biogas with liquid fertilizer. Installing a bio digester is smart choice in today’s circumstances as it provides fuel as well as fertilizer from organic waste. The organic litter is generated from ones kitchen, garden or farm. And utilizing it is the best option for cutting down on garbage and getting cooking gas free.

GMI Zarhak Moulders is made a mark in the plastic rotomoulding industry for its Shakti brand water tanks. The company has its main unit in Verna and second factory in Pune. Its products encompass pellets, storage bins and moulded industrial parts.

Owner Blaise Costabir, says, “Everybody in the market knows us as making water tanks and industrial parts. With this bio-digester and along with similar products we want to be known in the environment line.” Costabir’s statement is appealing because he is a plastic manufacturer after all. And plastics are the most environment unfriendly product that one can think of. The first of the bio digester made by the company is installed at the Naval HQ, Vasco. It is a pilot project that is likely to be duplicated in the naval hospital shortly. “The bio digester is a simple system and can be set up anywhere. It is best for canteens, hostels, hotels,” says Costabir.

To try out the system first, he installed a basic bio digester at Cloister Convent, Chicalim. The nuns at the convent currently use the methane gas generated by the system for boiling water, says Costabir. He adds that, another bio digester is also installed at his Verna factory. The gas that it produces is used for heating purposes.

In appearance the bio digester is compact. Made up of light weight plastic it can be transported easily although only when empty. The system comprises of two a chambers where the bottom chamber is for organic garbage. The garbage is fed via a feeder pipe. The top chamber where gas is stored has a gas outlet with an outlet. The outlet has a pipe to channel methane gas to a burner.

The bio digester needs to be placed on a solid, level surface. It requires free space of at least one meter around it. Gas formation starts two days after waste is loaded into the plant.

Other than the bio digester, the environment range of products launched by the company comprises a poly septic tank, grease trap and vermin composting system. The septic tank is used extensively by the beach shacks and the grease trap by hotels, points out Costabir. He adds that the vermin composting unit is ideal for homes with large garden. Plastics are unavoidable today and it finds applications in practically all products. “My latest environment range is to show that plastics need not upset the natural world if used properly,” explains, Costabir.