Used mobile market catches up

Demand for used mobiles in Goa is growing steadily with residents ready to go in for old phones if they cannot afford a new handset, finds out Bhiva P Parab

A mobile phone has become a necessity in today’s times and flaunting a snazzy mobile phone has become a fashion statement especially among the youngsters. There are several types of mobile phones in the market from simple ones to smart phones, which are priced from few hundred rupees to several thousand rupees. However the most important factor which stops people from upgrading their mobile phones more often is the price and so many consumers go in for used mobile phones.

Demand for second hand mobiles are picking up in Goa on the back of purchases by youngsters. Many youngsters yearn for smart phones with good features and if they cannot afford a new set they settle down to used mobiles. People who work on daily wages are also buyers along with migrants and laborers. Consequently there is a thriving market for old mobiles in Goa.

According to a vendor, the profit margin could be between five and 50 per cent as it depends on the model, condition of the phone, customer requirement, etc. There are also other factors which determine the profit however I look for on an average profit margin of 15 to 20 per cent,” said the vendor. He said that, supply of old mobiles is increasing and ecommerce platforms are also selling them. Most of the local vendors who are in the mobile phone business sell used mobiles alongside the new ones.

Used mobile phones end up giving more choice to consumers. Goods that are retained by a consumer for long and are in a user’s possession for two years are a part of the second hand market. The rate of the used product varies even in a short span of time. If a mobile phone is used for six months the value may come down to even less than 50 percent. However the price of the used mobile phones varies according to each mobile phone condition.

A vendor went on to say that all his old mobiles in the store are procured from various customers who come to come to purchase phones. He said that, old mobiles are thoroughly checked for no major fault. And if faults are detected they are repaired and then resold. “If some major technical problem occurs within few days of buying then we replace the mobile or repair minor faults mostly free of cost.” I feel that the number of people chasing used goods will increase in the coming days as more people are open to the going in for used mobiles as they are low priced with features they want.

A customer who wants to buy a used mobile phone said, “I wanted to buy a new smart phone with various features which would have cost me some around Rs 20,000. At this time it was not possible for me to buy and so I have decided to go in for a used mobile phone which will cost me less than 12,000.” It does not matter a lot if the smart phone is used or new one as right now for me price is important and if I get a smart phone with the features which I want even if it is old I don’t mind, he said.

Another customer, a daily wage worker said that he could not afford a new phone as he earns too little. However he needed a phone to keep in contact with my family members who do not stay in Goa. “Someone told me that used mobiles are also available in the markets and so I have come here to buy a used mobile having low cost. Features and other things are not important to me as I don’t know how to use them and for me a simple mobile for calling and receiving calls is enough,” he said.

Another customer said that, there are several vendors in the state and also online who sell used mobiles. However the problem with purchasing an old phone is that vendors do not offer any warranty nor any verification of the product being sold. “We need a place which is verified for buying and selling and a guarantee should be assured for buying and selling with warranty of second hand mobiles.”

It may be noted that these days cell phones and smart phones are getting more and more expensive each year and each new generation realizes this. But with a smart phone being a necessity they are turning to alternative ways to purchase it. Several people are going in for buying used mobiles however one should not get cheated and should thoroughly check the set before buying.