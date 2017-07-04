Use Google mapping to track down miscreants: CM to cops

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Following the incidents of desecration of holy crosses and Hindu religious idols, Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar Tuesday said that a bunch of elements has been attempting to create some sort of tension in the state as there are no issues against the government.

The Chief Minister has asked the police department to engage all the possible technologies including Google mapping to track down the culprits.

Addressing the media after holding a high-level meeting with senior police officials on Tuesday, Parrikar said that this appears to be a specific attempt to try and create some sort of tension in the state. “Whoever they may be, but they (miscreants), who have been desecrating holy crosses and idols in temples are doing it with pre-planning; there is no doubt about it. I feel that purposely someone is trying to create an issue,” Parrikar said.

“This kind of things will not be tolerated. The culprit will face the music once he is arrested,” Parrikar warned and did not rule out booking the culprits under the stringent National Security Act when arrested, depending on the nature of the person doing it.

The Chief Minister said that the police department has been patrolling the religious places round the clock, but the incidents have occurred after 6 am, pointing out that at one place where a holy cross was desecrated, the police patrolling was on till 5.30 am but the incident occurred after 6 am.

Stating that someone must have been keeping a watch on the movement of police and committing the acts only when the cops move away from the places, Parrikar, who is also the Home Minister, said that he feels it is a deliberately planned attempt to create an issue in the state.

It may be noted that three holy crosses were desecrated on Saturday night in Salcete, while a ‘ghumti’ was damaged in Curchorem on Sunday night. On Tuesday, desecration of two more crosses and a Nandi idol in a temple came to light.