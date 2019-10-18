Panaji: Even as the United States’ government is making the visa process tough for non-citizens, the opportunities of doing business with the country remain bright for Indians, according to Dr George Palamattam, executive director of Council of International Programs, Chicago.

Palamattam speaking to the Goan businessmen at a panel discussion during the Vibrant Goa Global Expo and Summit said that India and the US have been strategic partners for many years.

“Right now, bilateral talks are going on between the two countries to protect their respective economies. The US has changed its trade policy, but shifts in policy are not a barrier to doing business,” said Palamattam, on Thursday. Palamattam was addressing the audience comprising local businessmen and visiting delegates from other states.

He said that US offers opportunities in industries related to research and innovations.

The Council of International Programs facilitates entry into the US by way of short- term courses for training and internships.

Other panelists at the discussion were Charu Swaminathan, CEO of Mishkalo, a wedding registry startup and Girish Kapur, director, Bitwise Inc. Sundaresan Subi, president of Consult Subi, was the moderator for the discussion.

Subi pointed out that as a global powerhouse, it is always important for Indian businessmen to do deals with the US.

Speaking on her experience, Swaminathan said that Goans can aim for business prospects in wedding industry and tourism.

“The wedding industry is huge in the US. Most of the fabrics in wedding decorations are from China, and with the US imposing 25 per cent tariff on Chinese goods, there is a goldmine of opportunity for Goan entrepreneurs in supplying wedding decorations,” she said.

Swaminathan said that most US wedding planning firms do not operate in the Indian market as the Indian wedding industry is unorganised and lacks professionalism.