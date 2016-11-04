US embracing India as ally to counter China: Russian experts

NEW DELHI: The US is trying to take India in its “embrace” as an ally to counter China, but New Delhi has “remained independent” and joined fora like the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Russian international relations experts said on Friday.

Dmitry Suslov, Deputy Director of the Centre for Comprehensive European and International Studies, National Research University Higher School of Economics, said it is seen that “India is also increasing its Eurasian footprint”.

Speaking at a day-long conference on ‘Russia in Global Affairs: Indian and Russian perspective’, Suslov, who belongs to the leading Russian university, said there is no other country who has explicitly challenged the US like Russia.

“The US tries to use economic interdependence to undermine those who do not want to join the US-led forces. In case of India, to counter China, the US is trying to take it in embrace. But there is no evidence that India is keen on doing that. By joining the SCO, India has shown that it has remained independent,” he said.

The SCO is a Eurasian political, economic, and military organisation which was founded in 2001 by China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Russian Federation, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. On July 10, 2015, the SCO decided to admit India and Pakistan as full members.

Andrei Skriba, associate professor at the National Research University Higher School of Economics, said Russia’s foreign policy is not yet equipped like the West in terms of using soft power.

Speaking about the Russian foreign policy, Skriba said that Russia was moving towards Asia Pacific and laid emphasis on good relations in the region.

Referring to China, Suslov said Russia will cooperate with Beijing, not as an “ally” but as a partner and on its terms and conditions.

Nandan Unnikrishnan, Vice President and Senior Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, said the greatest threat to the US hegemony is China and if “Russia becomes an adjunct of China” then it will be difficult for the US to maintain its supremacy.