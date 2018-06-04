Urbanised Goa To Witness Massive Flooding

Nandkumar M Kamat

CITIZENS in Panaji, Mapusa, Bicholim, Sankhali, Ponda and Margao need to be on alert as this year’s monsoon would cause unprecedented flooding. It’s a complete failure of urban planning. Those who reside in low-lying areas and close to any stream (eg Sarvona), creek (eg Moira, Bhatulem, Santa Inez, Fontainhas in Panaji) or river banks (Khareband, Comba, Colmorod, Mungul in Margao) need to take precautions in advance. Urbanised areas of Porvorim, Santa Cruz, Merces, Guirim, Parra, Paroda, Velim and many stretches of highways such as Guirim to Parra, Guirim to Mapusa, Chogm road at Porvorim would be flooded.

A survey shows that the Panaji to Bambolim bypass being widened hastily between Cujira and Merces intersections would be flooded at ten low-lying points and become a river of mud as its riding surface is poorly designed and drainage plan for the road is faulty. The media has already pointed out how low-lying areas of Panaji’s KTC bus stand would be heavily flooded. So far no technical solution has been provided at this important entry and exit point. Hydraulic pump sets would be required from Divja circle to Heera petrol pump, Panaji to combat the impending submergence.

Every week during monsoon months because of this manmade disaster there would be heavy traffic congestion between Guirim to Mapusa, Porvorim to Panaji, Panaji to Bambolim and Agacaim to Cortalim and Verna junction. Paroda flooding would block traffic towards Quepem town. If high rainfall intensity combines with incoming high tide then Panaji town would appear like Venice. The illegal land-filling and levelling of sand dunes at Caranzalem has affected seaward drainage of storm water from hinterland so this new RCC road would also see flooding. From Mukherjee indoor stadium to Goa Medical College, faulty drainage causes flooding at ten points on MDR-3.

Prevalence of Urban Flooding

What is common experience of Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai in this century during the rains? It is flooding. Urban flooding is a popular seminar topic with our MSc students studying urban ecology. They say that there is lot of material on internet to make presentations on floods in Indian cities. This year, more material would be contributed during the monsoon from the middle of June to September by urbanised Goa. In every seminar we discuss “why our cities have floods and how these can be prevented”.

To anyone born and brought up in Goa, the signs of frequent urban floods are clearly visible. To our generation now in 60s, the transformation of local landscape is beyond recognition and beyond belief. It’s a standard universal norm to leave 50 per cent surface in any urban area as pervious, porous, uncovered, thus permitting rainwater to be soaked and percolate to subsoil. Citizens of Mumbai woke up after Mithi river submerged huge settled areas. It’s a global norm in sustainable urban planning to leave existing, traditional urban wetlands, private or public, lakes, ponds, tanks or reservoirs or swampy areas untouched, un-reclaimed as these act as natural ecological buffers against flooding.

The tipping point was reached when under the name of “beautification” or parking lots more open surfaces were covered. Most of the open surfaces in Panaji are now made totally impervious. So the rainwater stagnates on these surfaces. Jogging tracks and footpaths with interlocked tiles have created drainage problems. Most of open spaces and setback areas in Panaji have been now covered by concrete or bitumen. Roadside drains are not maintained. Often the workers de-silt the drains, pile the mud outside which finds its way back in drain. The road construction work in entire low-lying and densely populated Salcete has been undertaken without understanding the hydrography of Zuari and Sal rivers.

Navelim would see flooding because the small stream feeding Sal river is damaged. Similar situation exists along Benaulim. The major drainage of coastal Mormugao and Salcete is maintained for thousands of years by more than 20 creeks discharging in Arabian Sea. From Bogmalo to Betul more than 26 kms of coastal strip comprising dense settlements within two kms from high tide line (HTL) would be prone to flooding. This population would be caught between internal flood and a rough sea. Both Margao and Fatorda would not escape flooding. Fatorda lake is still lifeline of the area during monsoon. The ancient natural channel for this urbanised area is river Sal. But it has lost its capacitance to contain the floods.

Risk of Diseases

Government and health authorities have not understood consequences of flooding in urbanised areas when sewerage lines overflow and dangerous bacteria and viruses from sewage gets mixed with stagnated rainwater. Pedestrians forced to walk in flooded urbanised areas get leptospirosis. Urban flooding is followed by rise in gastrointestinal diseases. The underground water distribution network in urban areas is contaminated with floodwater. Merely pumping more Chlorine doesn’t ensure disease prevention. So people need to be on alert with their drinking water quality in flooded areas.

Faulty Urban Planning

Urban flooding would cause weakening of structural foundations of buildings. The dampness of walls leads to rapid deterioration and corrosion. It is amazing to see that the drainage of D B Bandodkar road and the parade ground is still not linked and integrated with the old channel of Santa Inez creek opposite Bal Bhavan. The Portuguese had built a culvert on this channel opening behind the Indoor Stadium. The outfalls on Mandovi riverfront for rainwater from this catchment area are blocked.

The entire drainage of Ponda has not been understood by the municipality. The stream which begins from Hanuman Teerth is the lifeline of the town and it empties near Undir, Bandoda meeting the Zuari river. Urbanised areas have committed mass hara-kiri by replacing open drains and culverts with RCC pipes which cannot be maintained. There is no cross drainage left anywhere below the concretised new Miramar road linking the Miramar circle with NIO traffic circle. All the RCC pipes have sunk very deep in the sand thus rendering these useless.

This monsoon would expose the faulty urban planning in Goa by showing the impact of destruction of natural floodwater reservoirs, the creation of more impervious surfaces, beautification projects causing stagnation of water and roads and highways without any drainage plans. Most of the driving surfaces of roads in Goa get eroded because these roads become temporary rivers during monsoon. This is tragedy of urbanisation.