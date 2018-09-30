Urban justice

Patricia Pereira-Sethi

Recently, lawmakers in the USA concurred that helping poor families escape disadvantaged neighbourhoods was one path to securing and enhancing the future of their children. Congress approved a housing program that would determine the most effective way to transfer low-income families to communities with better housing, better schools, better jobs and better transportation.

It was the legislative response to a study by three Harvard economists which underscored that, when young people, whose families used vouchers, moved from impoverished ghettos to areas with greater opportunities, they grew up to be better educated and better paid. Relocation drove up the adult earnings of such children in all the five cities involved in the study — a finding that held true for whites, blacks, Asians and Latinos, as well as for boys and girls. The longer children lived in better districts, the greater their eventual gains. The Harvard report also concluded that taxpayers benefited when poor families with children migrated to such communities, because tax revenues generated from rising incomes would offset the cost of vouchers.

Ironically enough, it didn’t take a trio of American economists to convince the Indian icon, architect Charles Correa, to arrive at a similar conclusion during his lifetime when he designed buildings and cities: his writings and declarations constantly articulate the need for equality and social justice. As his daughter Nondita Correa-Mehrotra remarked at the inauguration of the September conference at the Kala Academy entitled ‘Designing Equitable Cities’: “The Indian city is beset by stark inequality and the lack of spatial justice. The more equitable our cities, the more equitable and progressive will be our population and society.”

In the course of the inaugural speech at the symposium, former Justice Gautam Patel reflected on Charles Correa’s vision for the Mumbai Mills as one of an equitable distribution between mill owners, affordable housing and open space. It was a far-reaching concept for the greater good of society, for a better life for all people, both rich and poor. However, that was not to be. According to the distinguished judge,“the actual planning and policy in place for the redevelopment of the Mumbai Mill landscape is detrimental to the overall health of the functioning of the city as it drastically curtails the amount of space for the poor….” And he went on to ask: “Why do we have gated communities? Why is urban spatial justice tied to being wealthy? After all, the private toilets of the rich and the public toilets of the poor drain into the same sewers!”

Prof Richard Burdett of the London School of Economics also observed, during the memorial lecture, how the current development of the Indian city has led to the collapse of noble visions such as those enunciated by Charles Correa. As Burdett sees it: “The problem in Indian cities is the result of tensions between the person-in-charge, the rich and powerful, and the voice of the average citizen. The poor are ignored. You cannot make equitable cities if mayors don’t agree and jurisdiction does not align closely with issues of land and power. It is not merely a question of design. Our cities and construction are so built so that they reinforce inequity.”

The three-day convention, overflowing with some thousand delegates, witnessed a panoply of speakers, both Indian and international, all of whom underscored the argument accentuated by architect Rahul Mehrotra that the elite populations of most nations are far more concerned with the selfish creation of a self-contained quality life for themselves and not for one which extends to all citizens and city dwellers. This is the barrier that the architect of today has to confront and circumvent as he attempts to design more equitable cities. Michael Murphy of Harvard nailed it when he commented that: “The power structure inducts us into reinforcing itself. The question is not whether we have an impact, but whether we will try to dismantle this power and redistribute it.”

A Herculean task indeed, given the inevitable bias against poor dwellers with land distribution and allocation tilted against the masses. Since there are no limits per family to houses and cars (each requiring space at home, the office and on the road), new infrastructure is created for the rich by usurping large chunks of city space. The majority of the population, including construction workers, who are the real builders, is left without even a small piece of land to erect shelters. And instead of a right to shelter, which should be every citizen’s inalienable right, housing schemes further distort priorities.

Fortunately, in some countries, architects succeed. Colombia’s Alejandro Echeverri explained how, as chief architect of Medellin, he was able to transform the city with the help of a dynamic mayor and local political forces. They were able to recover public spaces and integrate neighbourhoods in a city which had hitherto been divided and bedevilled by belligerent drug cartels. Among the most visible physical improvements was the introduction of metro cable cars that connected poor barrios and shanty towns on the hillsides to the subway in the city below. The new transport system facilitated the commute to work and school, but as importantly, it created nodes of communal activity around the transit stations. A bridge was built connecting two barrios hitherto infested by warring cartels: it destroyed their autonomy and permitted the residents to reclaim the streets. The strategy that Echeverri spearheaded focused on putting the largest public investments in the poorest and most violent parts of the city. The government also worked with local leaders to create forums through which the community could weigh in on urban development projects, with the aim of giving them ownership of the process. The Colombian described how public communication and the use of local workers were the keys to building community support: thus helping to completely alter the face of the city.

Spanish architect Joan Busquets’ hand in the urban development of Barcelona is another sterling example of incorporating fringe-sections of the city to achieve a level of equilibrium. Busquets looked beyond the striking identity of Barcelona’s historical buildings and plazas, and of Gaudi, to embrace its thresholds: the informal settlements that had sprouted along the city’s edges despite massive efforts to keep them at bay. “When we analysed those marginalised areas, we realised that the working class population was also building with logic and elements of design. We legitimised that process, arguing for the need to provide facilities, amenities and civic spaces in this gigantic urban periphery.” The Spaniard maintained that this rationale allowed for the expansion of capitalism, even while it accommodated the need for change. During the Barcelona Olympics, he recomposed the city on the basis of its peripheries by detaching different forms of urban traffic and creating continuous green patches that spanned neighbourhoods and districts. He combined vacant plots, name-giving and regulation into a mix of public space, affordable housing, private development and infrastructure. It was a gamble, he said, but it was the only rationale that could provide direction to the irrational metabolism of the city. Busquets rejected the top-down approach and placed the notion of improving urban conditions above the idea of a master plan. He thus successfully debunked the ideology of conformist planning practices for the more entrepreneurial values and methodologies demanded by the diverse morphological behaviour of the city.

As Charles Correa himself has written: “We are only as great as the questions we address…To find the right strategies we must start with an overview: we must of necessity examine the entire system we call ‘City’ and try to identify those living patterns and lifestyles which are optimal in their totality, including roads, services, schools, transportation systems, social facilities and the housing units themselves. Only then might we be able to perceive how we can “rearrange the scenery”… in a more just and equitable manner.

That is precisely what the 2018 Z-Axis conference did. Charles Correa would be delighted!