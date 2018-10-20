Upset Mandrem BJP workers vow to defeat Sopte in bypoll

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA

Coming down heavily on the party leaders over induction of Dayanand Sopte into the party, the booth-level meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mandrem block, which was held on Friday, demanded that ticket during the bypoll be given to a hardcore BJP worker.

The party workers threatened that if Sopte is given the ticket, they will work against the candidate to defeat him. The meeting also demanded that party leaders should clarify on the induction of Sopte into the party.

Around 500 party workers attended the meeting, which also saw the presence of former chief minister and senior BJP leader Laxmikant Parsekar and others.

During the meeting, the party workers expressed their unhappiness over BJP’s decision to induct Congress’ Sopte into the party. The party workers criticised state BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar and other core committee members of the party for not considering their sentiments and demanded an explanation on why Sopte was inducted and why injustice was done to Parsekar.

Majority of the speakers at the meeting were of the opinion that the party ticket should be given to any ‘real’ and hardcore BJP worker or Parsekar. They said that if the ticket is given to Sopte, the party workers will not work for him.

Addressing the gathering, Parsekar criticised the move to induct Sopte and said that following resignation of the two Congress MLAs, the whole state will have to suffer. “Hence, they should say sorry to Goans.” “Because of the two MLAs’ resignation, there will be a bypoll. As a result, there will be an election code. Then we will have Lok Sabha election and again the model code will come into operation. As a result, crucial period between October and May when actual development takes place in the state will get wasted and it will impact development,” he said.

“After being elected as an MLA, Sopte has now resigned in a short span of time resulting in bypoll in Mandrem constituency. The huge presence at the booth-level meeting showcases the anger among the local workers and now the party workers have got an opportunity to take a correct decision and teach a lesson to those who betrayed the people of Mandrem,” Parsekar said and added that the party should consider the sentiments of the workers and take a decision.

Local leader Arun Bandkar said that BJP leaders like Vinay Tendulkar, Sadanand Tanavade and Datta Kholkar should visit the Mandrem constituency and provide an explanation to the party workers. “Until they give an explanation, no party worker will work,” he said.

Mahila wing president said, “We will stand by Parsekar, who has worked for the party in Mandrem and we want him as our leader.”