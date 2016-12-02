Uproar over DMA order on burial, cremation

MARGAO: People cutting across religious lines have flayed the director of Municipal Administration (DMA) for restoring the Margao Municipal Council’s (MMC) order to religious bodies to provide space for burial and cremation of persons professing other faith.

Activist Rajeev Gomes, who was at the forefront of protests by parishioners of Aquem to oppose the MMC order dated September 16 asking religious bodies of the three faiths to allow burial or cremation of persons professing other faiths, said, “We will not implement the DMA order as it will hurt people’s religious sentiments. We will oppose such practices tooth and nail. The government or the DMA cannot dictate terms to private institutions. Instead the MMC should find a common land for the purpose.”

Another parishioner of Holy Spirit Church Anthony Francis Souza opined that the order was issued in haste and will have severe impact adding, “Though it is an interim order, we will not accept it.”

Chairman of Mathagramasth Hindu Sabha Pandurang (Bhai) Naik also felt that the order cannot be enforced. He said that the land used for cremation is a private land which is out of purview of the DMA. He said the dead bodies of people of other religions cannot be cremated in Hindu crematoriums.

Though the president of the Sunni Jamat U L Muslameen could not be contacted, a pious person Shaikh Iqbal opined that burial of Muslims in areas meant for final rites of other faiths will not be appropriate.

It may be recalled that the Margao civic body had on September 16 issued an order to priests of Holy Spirit Church and St Sebastian Church, president of Mathagramasth Hindu Sabha Pandurang Naik, president of Sunni Jamat Ul Muslameen, Margao to make necessary arrangements either by demarcating some portion of existing burial or cremation grounds for final rites of the bodies of persons professing other faith or to arrange for a separate common burial ground for their rites.

Trouble broke out when three persons ‘armed’ with a copy of the order came to the Aquem cemetery graveyard and insisted for a place for burial of an unknown person, which was refused. Later the parishioners protested over it. A morcha was taken to the council by the against the order. The chief officer and the chairperson held a meeting on October 2 and immediately revoked the order next day. However, a person had approached the court of the DMA challenging the chief officer’s withdrawal

order.