Upholding the traditional legacy

NT BUZZ

A lot of people from all over Canacona and other neighbouring states of Goa attended the ‘Ghadyachi Jatra’, which is celebrated once in three years. This year the zatra was held on May 13 at the Betal temple at Mahalwada, Poinguinnim.

Though Science does not believe in the existence of life after death, many cultures in the world have a lot of rituals dedicated to ghosts and spirits. In many parts of Goa various cultural and religious ceremonies are performed to appease them.

Shigmo is considered the most appropriate occasion to express gratitude and appeasement to ghosts and spirits. The Gadyachi jatra of Sal, Borde-Bicholim, Pilgao, Kudne, Savoi-Verem are about ghosts (bhutam) and holy spirits (denvchar).

In Poinguinim, Canacona, there is a Betal temple which is also associated with the Gadyachi jatra that is celebrated once in three years in April/ May. Four males dressed in a white dhoti, known as ‘gadde’, took part in this ceremony along with other devotees. A document written on cloth in 1823 AD is read out on the occasion. In front of the Betal temple, a tall platform of a tall tree trunk/areca nut trunk is erected on which the ‘gadde’ are suspended by hooks to a revolving wheel. Only when the audience declare to the ‘mal- gaddo’ that they are satisfied, are the gadde’ set free. It is learnt that in the olden days the ‘gadde’ while they were set free on the wheel used to fall down and die. Now, pair of roosters are thrown, in honour of God.

Gadyachi jatra in Poinguinnim attracts a large crowd from different parts of Canacona taluka and even the neighbouring states like Maharashtra and Karnataka. On the day of ‘Holi pournima’, a wooden trunk of a mango tree, now some other tree which is decorated with mango leaves is erected near the temple.

In some places where this jatra is celebrated, it is understood that elderly people sit nearby singing non-stop folk songs called ‘naman’ to the beats of ‘dhol’. Some selected persons also known as ‘gadde’ belonging to Raut, Parab, Naik, Ghure, Mahale, Mesta communities dressed in dhotis move around the pole which is erected on the ‘mand’. Under the trance they all run in the direction of the hill wherein they are taken into the forest by a mysterious torch shown by the spirit called ‘devchar’.