Uphill task for Surla villagers to see the back of bars

PANAJI

Although Surla villagers in Sattari taluka have been clamouring for a permanent closure of six bars and two liquor wholesalers located in the village, the villagers will have to push very hard to get their demand met.

A senior government official on Monday said that a decision on the permanent closure will be more complex, and can only be taken at the highest level of government.

It is learnt that the six bars and the two liquor wholesalers are licensed operators having official permit from the state excise department.

The renewal of licence was in April 2018, according to the excise department.

A Supreme Court order in December 2016 had banned the sale of liquor along 500 km of highway to stop the menace of drunken driving. However, none of the bars and the liquor outlets in Surla village were affected by the SC order, disclosed sources in the excise department.

A prohibitory order on the sale of any kind of liquor or alcohol by the North Goa district collector has resulted in the closure of the bars and the liquor outlets in the village until August 20.

The district collector’s office has also written to the excise department seeking information on whether the bars and the wholesale liquor outlets are officially permitted.

“We are awaiting a reply from the excise department,” district collector Levinson Martins said adding that the next course of action will come forth only after August 20.

Fed up with the public nuisance created by the tourists and people from Karnataka travelling to Surla to drink, the villagers launched an agitation,

demanding the closure of the bars and the outlets serving and selling liquor.

The villagers have also given an ultimatum to the government against reopening of the eight outlets. Their demand has been supported by the women from border villages of Karnataka who are at the receiving end of their husbands and male members of the family drinking at Surla.