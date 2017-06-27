Upgraded Margao railway station platform thrown open

MARGAO: Claiming that many of his projects were delayed either due to delay in getting finance or due to procedural delays, Rajya Sabha MP Shantaram Naik on Tuesday observed that if the bullet trains are unviable then the Centre should invest the funds to improve the local train services.

“Bullet trains should be allowed only if the private company guarantees about zero accident and other dedicated corridors. If not, the government should make use of Rs 60 crore earmarked for bullet trains for the improvement of trains used by the common man,” Naik said after inaugurating the platforms 2 and 3 constructed from the MPLAD scheme at a cost of Rs 95 lakh.

Naik said that the Union government should evaluate and find out whether the merging of the railway budget into Indian budget has benefited Indian government, railways, or the common man or else to revert the decision back.

The MP felt that the local train service in Goa — Pernem to Canacona and Vasco to Mollem should be improved to ease the pressure on roads. Naik also demanded that the MPLAD scheme guidelines need to be changed to extend its benefits to schools and colleges registered under the society act.

Meanwhile, Naik claimed that ninety per cent of Congress MLAs are in favour of him taking over GPCC president’s post.

It may be recalled that the GPCC president Luizinho Faleiro, under whose presidentship, the Congress increased tally in Goa from single digit to 17 in the recently-concluded assembly election, has asked the high-command to relieve him from the post.

“If the Congress high command is entrusting the responsibilities to me, I am willing to accept it,” he said.