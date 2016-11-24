UP govt to set up Tiger Protection Force

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh government has decided to set up a special Tiger Protection Force (TPF) to combat the poaching of tigers and smuggling of their organs.

The initiative has been set in motion keeping in mind a large number of complaints received by UP’s Forest and Wildlife department, of poaching attempts in and outside the Dudhwa National Park.

Official sources here today said that the forest department received many complaints of attempt to smuggle organs of poached animals. To prevent such occurrences, the government has decided to set up a Tiger Protection Force, the sources said.

The TPF, already in place in some states, will be raised by drawing police personnel from the state police and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC).

Meanwhile, the second edition of the Uttar Pradesh bird festival will be held from December 2 to December 4 in Jarar village of Agra district.

The event will see participation of 40 top-of-the line bird experts from across the world and 100 leading national bird experts from across the country.

Principal Secretary, Forest, Sanjiv Sharan said here today that the aim of the event is to promote UP as an international bird watching destination, enhance UP as a fast emerging eco-tourism destination, provide a forum for deliberation on birds, bird watching for tourism promotion and conservation of birds habitats.

The aim is also to promote bird watching as an economic activity for rural livelihood enhancement.

Leading wildlife experts and participants include Dr Pamela Rasmussen, Tim and Carol Inskipp, Dr Martin Kelsey, Craig Jones, Dr Dhananjai Mohan, Dr Asad Rahmani, Bikram Grewal and others.

Tim Appleton, founder and organiser of the British Bird Fair in UK will be presenting a talk on the impact of the British Bird Fair on global conservation.