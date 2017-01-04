Up-cycle your bedroom decor

Ujjwala Sinha

In today’s article we will focus on sustainable décor of your bedroom based on recycled interiors as well as using eco-friendly materials.

You can use wooden pallets (the wooden structures that are used in stores and warehouses to transport boxes and other goods) as bed frame and for making headboards for your bed. But do a quality-check before using them. I recommend that you clean the pallets well and give them a coat of varnish or paint to enhance their appearance. Sand the pallet to remove any splinters and give it a layer of primer to prevent damage. Finally, you can choose to paint it the colour you like and anchor it to the wall where you want the head of your bed to be. You can opt for placing some cushions on the pallets by fixing them to the wooden slats to have a softer touch as shown in the picture.

Another idea is to use a natural renewable material: bamboo. You just need enough for the reeds to cover the entire width of the bed; you can tie them together or secure them with a permanent adhesive. If you want a bedside table that fits in your bedroom and is eco-friendly, you can make use of an old tyre or a fruit box. This craft will require help from a carpenter because you have to attach the legs to the table’s underside.

Fruit boxes have huge potential to be unique furniture such as a bedside table for your bedroom giving an amazing retro look. The legs can come from old furniture that is no longer in use; you may need a carpenter to help you fixing these legs too. You can surely make your bedroom stand out by recycling old items using a little creativity giving your bedroom a unique and rustic feel. You can make your rest place beautiful and stylish with minimal resources. And above all it will help you do your bit to help the planet.

(The writer is a practicing architect based in Panaji. She can be contacted at buzz.navhind@gmail.com.)