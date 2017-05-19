Unused old bridges to make way for new ones

NT NETWORK

PANAJI/MARGAO

Stating that dismantling of various unused and unsafe bridges of the Portuguese regime has already been taken up by the government, Public Works Department Minister Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar said the tendering process for the initiative has already begun and is expected to complete in the next few days.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ on Friday in the backdrop of the Sanvordem bridge tragedy, Dhavalikar said that there is no exact data available with him. But the government has decided to dismantle such unused old bridges and footbridges on priority basis.

“The government has carried out an audit of such old footbridges and other small bridges, which were constructed during the Portuguese rule. Work for reconstruction has already been initiated…, ” he said.

The decision on reconstructing such old bridges, footbridges and small bridges had been taken in 2012 when Manohar Parrikar was the then chief minister, he said

A day after the Sanvordem bridge tragedy, TCP Minister Vijay Sardesai pressed for dismantling the unused old bridges to prevent repeat of such catastrophe.

Sardesai, who visited on Friday morning the persons who sustained injuries in the collapse of the bridge sidewalk and are now recuperating at the Hospicio Hospital, Margao, called for an audit of the bridges in use and those which are in disuse. The bridges which are not in use should be dismantled to prevent reoccurrence of such tragedy.

The government will take action, he said, adding that the bridges which are in use are being monitored by the PWD.