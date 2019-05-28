Untreated domestic sewage polluting Sinquerim river stretch

Panaji: A stretch of five kilometres of River Sinquerim from Candolim bridge to Ganesh temple (Nerul) has been identified as a polluted water body due to the direct discharge of untreated domestic sewage through nullah/ storm water drains with the level of faecal coliform (FC) exceeding the prescribed limits of 500 MPN/100 ml.

A report by the River Rejuvenation Committee, aimed at restoring the water quality in rivers, has revealed that the River Sinquerim is among the eleven polluted stretches across the state.

River Sinquerim is a small tributary of Mandovi river. The river flows through areas like Pilerne-Marra and Candolim on eastern bank and Reis Magos and Nerul on the western bank covering 11-km distance before it discharges into River Mandovi at Sinquerim.

During the physical survey conducted during January and February 2019 for identification of pollution sources, it was observed that mainly the untreated domestic sewage outfalls from Pilerne-Marra, Morro Candolim, Reis-Magos and Nerul contribute to the increased values of faecal coliform in the polluted stretch. There was no hospital waste observed in the polluted stretch of the Sinquerim river but garbage was found dumped into the water body behind Ganapati temple at Nerul.

A study was also conducted to see if there is any industrial pollution from the Pilerne industrial estate, which is located 6.5 km on the upstream side of the river stretch. No industrial outfalls contributed to the pollution in this stretch of the river.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT)-constituted River Rejuvenation Committee has prepared

an action plan to reduce the faecal coliform levels in the identified polluted stretch of River Sinquerim. Other parameters of dissolved oxygen (DO) and biological oxygen demand (BOD) were found to be within the desired limits.

The committee has set a timeline of six months for the departments of panchayat and health services to initiate action through the village panchayats of Pilerne-Marra, Candolim, Reis-Magos and Nerul to ensure that the domestic sewage is diverted to septic tank and soak pit and households are provided with bio-toilets. It also suggested to the village panchayats to improve the collection of segregated waste and storage of the solid waste. The committee has asked fisheries department to provide toilet facility for fishing trawlers near Nerul within six months.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has listed five categories on the basis of BOD and FC concentration with Priority I being the most severe, and Priority V the least. On the basis of Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) reports, the CPCB has classified River Sinquerim (Candolim to Ganesh temple, Nerul) under Priority V.

The results of the water sampling carried out by the GSPCB at Candolim near bridge and Nerul near Ganpati temple on Sinquerim river from April 2015 to December 2018 found parameters like dissolved oxygen and biochemical oxygen demand meeting the prescribed statutory requirement but the major concern was level of FC, which exceeded the prescribed limit.

The FC counts of water samples collected from river stretch flowing at Candolim (near bridge) during pre-monsoon season vary from 230 MPN (most probable number)/100 ml to 2300 MPN/100 ml. During monsoon, the count varies from 270 MPN/100 ml to 490 MPN/100 ml, while the count varies from 450 MPN/100 ml to 7900 MPN/100 ml in post monsoon.

The FC level at Nerul (near Ganpati temple) during pre-monsoon season varies from 130 MPN/100 ml to 4900 MPN/100 ml and 450 MPN/100 ml to 7900 MPN/100 ml during monsoon. The FC level varies from 400 MPN/100 ml to 4900 MPN/100 ml in post monsoon.

However, all the observed dissolved oxygen values on water samples collected between Candolim (near bridge) and Nerul (near Ganesh temple) were normal and indicated well oxygenated water during all the three seasons. Similarly, the BOD levels, as can be seen from the GSPCB monitoring reports, were well below the desired level of 3 mg/l required for bathing, contact water sports and commercial fishing source.