Unsegregated waste at Sonsoddo led to fire: GSPCB

Panaji: The inspection team of the Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) has found a large quantity of unsegregated waste dumped at the Sonsoddo waste dump site in serious non-compliance of the solid waste management rules which led to the massive fire.

The GSPCB noted that the massive burning of waste at the site indicated gross violation of National Green Tribunal (NGT) order which has banned burning of waste in the open.

The GSPCB team found that the garbage disposal system has been a major failure in Margao municipal council with no stress laid on the need for proper segregation of waste that has led to mixed waste piling up at the treatment facility.

The GSPCB has issued a show-cause notice to the Margao municipal council, operating the Sonsoddo waste management plant in Margao, for violating the solid waste management rules. The notice was served on Wednesday after several violations were observed by a team that inspected the Sonsoddo site.

While noting that there was negligence in handling and disposal of the unsegregated waste, the GSPCB sought an explanation within three days from the chief officer of Margao municipal council as to why stringent legal action and criminal prosecution should not be initiated against them for failing to tackle the fire at the garbage dump causing air pollution.

The GSPCB directed the council to immediately take necessary measures in an environmentally sound manner to remedy the situation, and instructed the chief officer to render all assistance to the staff of GSPCB to carry out ambient air quality monitoring, which is required for assessing the damage being caused to the environment in the area due to the burning of waste at the site.

The GSPCB has taken cognisance that unsegregated waste dumped over an area of 8,000 square metres was burnt massively causing pollution in the area.

“Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 5 of the Environment Protection Act, 1986, you are hereby directed to show cause why the initiation of stringent legal and criminal prosecution under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, should not be initiated,” the notice reads.