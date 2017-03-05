Unruly tourists clash with Arambol villagers

NT NETWORK

The situation turned tense at Arambol on Sunday after a group of domestic tourists under the influence of alcohol allegedly assaulted a local which led to a clash. Sources claimed that the tourists armed with sticks brutally assaulted a local who advised them not to throw beer bottles on the road.

According to locals, the incident took place at around 6.45 pm when around eight to ten tourists from North India moving in two jeeps from Keri towards Arambol allegedly threw beer bottles on the road. Locals claimed that when the tourists reached near Arambol-Tinto junction, a motorcycle pilot asked them not to throw beer bottles on the road which enraged them and tourists assaulted the pilot. Around four pilots who rushed to his rescue were also allegedly assaulted by the tourists.

Later when the news of assault spread in the village, locals gathered in large numbers at the site. On seeing locals, tourists fled from the site leaving back their jeeps.

Sources said that locals caught hold of three tourists and thrashed them. Sources also said that a tourist, fearing for his life, jumped into a culvert. Locals allegedly also damaged the jeeps. The incident resulted in a traffic jam. Later, Pernem police rushed to the site and tried to control the situation. Till late evening, police were doing inspection of the site and inquiring with the locals.