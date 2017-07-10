Unregistered ore trader held for illegal mining

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The special investigation team probing the alleged multi-crore mining scam arrested an unregistered iron ore trader Philip Jacob on Monday for his alleged involvement in illegal ore trade and theft of iron ore.

SIT officials said the accused is a resident of Pala, Kerala, who had an office in Panaji; his turnover is said to be more than Rs 500 crore.

The probe, which covers the period between 2007 to 2011, has found that Jacob had not registered himself as an ore trader with the mines department, the officials said.

The officials have claimed that mining leaseholders in the state were in the know that Jacob was not a registered trader. Despite this, they used him to trade their unaccounted iron ore to avoid paying compulsory dues to the government, thereby committing an act of theft of iron ore causing loss to the state exchequer in crores of rupees.

These illegalities couldn’t be carried out without the connivance of influential politicians, bureaucrats in the mines department as well as the Indian Bureau of Mines, Goa, the officials said.

The scrutiny of bank statements of Jacob’s firm ‘Amalagiri’ has revealed that transactions in the form of RTGS through different banks amounting to more than Rs 300 crore were received from different exporters, and thereafter money was paid to mine owners, the SIT officials said. Bank transactions have also suggested cash withdrawals amounting to ore than Rs 130 crore by different individuals working for Jacob and the same was paid to different mine owners in the state for the purchase of unaccounted iron ore from mining leaseholders and other illegal traders too, the officials disclosed.

According to the SIT officials, Jacob had also reportedly bought 40,000 metric tonne of iron ore kept at Sancorda from another ore trader Kancha Gaunder, who has been in police custody.

Gaunder was arrested on June 29 in connection with illegal mining scam.

SIT investigation has revealed that the illegal trade in iron ore by different registered and unregistered traders was done in connivance with the mining leaseholders.

Jacob had earlier been arrested by the special investigation team of the Karnataka Lokayukta in connection with illegal mining.