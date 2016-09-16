Unravelling the mysteries of the orient

Vivanta by Taj – Panaji is hosting the Sushi v/s Dimsum 2.0 Festival that will give Goa an eclectic Oriental fare the till September 24

Janice Rodrigues| NT BUZZ

The Orient has always captured the imagination of people from across the globe. From its very intriguing culture and fantastical fables to its delicious and enticing cuisine, the region has always held a fond attraction in the hearts of those living westward. So much is the impact of its cuisine that chefs and lay people alike have experimented with it, fusing it to appeal the indigenous tastes. But like everything else, nothing beats the original. But not every person would be able to travel to the places to get the taste of the food. This is where specialty restaurants come into play.

Situated in the beating heart of the capital city, Vivanta by Taj – Panaji is one such destination where you can find some of the best oriental cuisine in town at its restaurant Tamari. And for the next whole week, Tamari is offering a taste of the two countries of the Orient – Sushi to represent Japan and Dim Sum to represent China. The Sushi v/s Dimsum 2.0 festival is on till September 24.

In an attempt to re-affirm the affinity towards the cuisine and to enhance the knowledge and experience of people the hotel had a demonstration about the art of making the two culinary delights with executive chef Sahil Desai sharing interesting facts. For example, historically the dim sums were made to serve workers as a healthy, nutritious snack with tea; the necessity of the tapioca starch that binds the dough; and that ‘sushi’ roughly translates to ‘being sour’ with reference to the fermented rice that is one of the main ingredients. The masterclass was very informative, but what interested me more was the food that followed.

For a person who likes sushi, (yes ‘like’, not ‘love’) the spread was impressive. Sushi being a very delicate food has to be perfectly prepared to avoid any complications. The use of raw fish and fermented rice is indeed a tricky affair, but the chefs at Tamari know their craft well enough.

The names christened upon these small wonders are as dramatic as their colour combinations. The Kiss Fire Roll is a spicy affair with chopped tuna, scallion, mascarpone cheese, Japanese mayonnaise and togarashiI (a chilli-capsicum mix) while the Pink Dragon is a salmon based sushi, with cucumber, Japanese mayo topped with teriyaki glazed salmon. In the Spider California Roll, the ‘kani’ tempura with avocado, Japanese mayo, topped with tobikko was delicious this is in the uramaki style with the layer of rice on the outside; the flavour of prawn was quiet evident in the Prawn Lover, which consisted of prawn tempura, avocado with fresh cooked shrimp and the honey wasabi sauce on top gave the sushi a sweet, pungent fiery taste. The Smokey Tropical Roll is an interesting combination of smoked salmon, mango cream cheese, asparagus topped with sesame seeds and berries.

For those who are vegetarian, you can still enjoy this Japanese delight with the range suited to your palate. The Green Sake is cucumber and asparagus combined in the maki style, where the vegetables and vinegared rice on a sheet of dried sea kelp rolled into a cylinder then cut into pieces. The Fortune Roll of natural ripe avocado with mascarpone cheese also follows the maki style; The Kaki Sake is a roll of coloured sweet peppers crispy tempura fried, glazed with teriyaki sauce, while the Pickled Delight with house pickled vegetables with wasabi mayonnaise is in the uramaki style with the rice on the outside and the Notorious Veg is a combination of Fuji apple, avocado, cucumber glazed with the tart and citric ponzu sauce.

While the sushi was a treat to the eyes with the colourful layers rolled expertly, the dimsums were equally a treat with their intricate patterns of pouches, half-moons or open bags. They tasted equally good too. The prawn and Xo chicken combination in the Surf and Turf, the chicken and basil in the Ying Yang and the lamb in the Meaty Munch or even the aromatic pork in the Can’t Get Better were a meat-eaters delight. Those who prefer fish can opt for the Fiery Seafood Delight with the prawn and scallops with paprika and chives or the Simply Prawn, which are really nice. The soft dimsum dough is combined just right with the bite ad crunch of its fillings. What’s more is that these little pouches come packed with nutritious elements, especially the vegetarian variants. There is a list of fillings you can opt for in this section of the menu, from chilli bean and water chestnut, garden fresh vegetables, asparagus and corn to bok choy and soya bean, and sesame mushroom.

So if you’re looking to indulge your oriental cravings, you can head to Tamari for the Sushi Vs Dim Sum festival for the next whole week.

