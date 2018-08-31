Unplanned development leads to disaster: DoP

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

The director of panchayats Ajit Panchwadkar on Thursday said unplanned development leads to disaster and hence there is a need for a participatory development planning for rural Goa.

He was speaking to sarpanchas, panchayat secretary and the convenors of the village development committees besides other representatives during a one-day workshop held at Margao in association with the Goa Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (GIPARD).

During the morning session, the director along with GIPARD officials spoke on the importance of participatory planning in villages of Salcete and Mormugao. In the evening session, Panchwadkar addressed the sarpanchas and teams from Ponda, Quepem, Canacona, Sanguem and Dharbandora.

“Unplanned development leads to disaster,’’ said Panchwadkar, therefore, he added that a planned development is required with focus on health, sanitation and education sectors.

He said the central government has emphasised preparation of the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) for the year 2019-2020 which has to be completed by December 2018. The sarpanchas, VDC convenors and a lady member from each village were invited for the workshop. The sarpanchas are directed to complete the process by yearend taking into confidence the members of the gram sabha.