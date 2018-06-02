Unkept Promises Of Modi Govt

BINAYAK DATTA

THE Union government last week celebrated its four years in office. I had thought that we would be told as where we stand on the BJP manifesto points rather than dishing out a few figures bereft of benchmarks that were published in full-page advertisements in national dailies. Instead of the manifesto, the ‘progress report’ displays 10 heads under which the performance of the government has been showcased.

The choicest words were those for which ‘Pym’ (in Edgar Allen Poe’s ‘Narratives of Arthur Allen Pym of Nantucket’) would have certainly turned around and muttered once again: “…Words have no powers to impress the mind without the exquisite horror of their reality”!

The six parameters

I thought I will for a change go along with the advertisements, rather the progress report, and comment upon six important ones of the 10 parameters vis-a-vis the BJP manifesto: i) harnessing ‘yuva shakti’; ii) better life to the poor; iii) social justice; iv) infrastructure; v) agriculture; and vi) eliminating corruption. The performance in the six parameters is assessed with marks out of 10.

Let us turn directly to harnessing ‘yuva shakti’. And what did the manifesto promise? Of course, labour-intensive industries and agriculture. In subsequent campaign speeches Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised two crore jobs a year. The government report talks of IITs and IIMs coming up, but maintains a stoic silence on jobs! As per a study by the World Bank, 13 million youngsters hit the job market each year whereas 30 per cent of our 600 million youth are neither employed nor in education and training. We could actually create only 1.6 lakh jobs in 2015-16 and 2.1 in 2016-17. Yes, Mudra loans of Rs 5.8 trillion went to 130 million accounts, which is not even an average of Rs 45,000 per head. What sort of business could that start? The re-skilling programme is still at a very nascent stage as per the government’s own report. The national education policy could not be finalised even after four years. I will give three marks out of 10 in this parameter.

Now, let us evaluate the promise of better life to the poor. The manifesto in this regard speaks of strengthening deliveries and focussing on 100 most backward districts. However, the government’s ‘progress report’ is silent on both; instead it gives a few numbers on the Jan Dhan Jan Yojana. In terms of government data, 32 crore accounts were opened with deposits aggregating to Rs 81,000 crore, a very positive achievement in my view! The most admirable is the resoluteness of doing things like the rural electrification and the LPG to rural women. I give seven marks out of 10 marks on this parameter on sheer time setting and resoluteness.

That said, it is pathetic that standing on 2017, a poor peasant carries his wife’s body on his shoulders for cremation because he couldn’t afford an ambulance, it is doubly ignominious that just 1 per cent of our people garnered 73 per cent of our national wealth (up from 58 per cent , four years back)!

The manifesto stands for ‘samajik nyay’ (social justice) and ‘samajik samrasata’. A maze of figures has been given on the progress report. However, the hard facts seen on ground are: continued bashing of the socially deprived and the minorities. The National Crime Records Bureau data shows that five BJP-ruled states have the highest number of atrocities on these segments in the last four years and the numbers are on the increase. I think a lot needs to be done in this matter. An editorial in ‘The New York Times’ even asked Modi “to break his silence against the cow vigilantes and reset his political compass on a course for economic justice, dignity and justice”.

In a first ever, 49 retired bureaucrats and 637 academics worldwide had to voice grave concerns in public. On the peace index, on the list of 163 countries India stood at 141th position, and on the press freedom index India dropped to 138th position in the list of 180 countries. I give zero mark on this parameter.

Agriculture and infrastructure

As regards infrastructure and transformation, the manifesto had promised 100 smart cities, rural rejuvenation, a national energy policy, setting up of a gas grid, a bullet train and housing for all by 2022. However, in reality, none of these have been achieved. Nevertheless some good work has been done on highways, although comparisons are patently misleading owing to change in methods of computation. The crores of rupees of windfall gains from petroleum taxes stay shrouded in mystery. I give six marks out of 10 here.

The manifesto had promised 50 per cent profits over cost of production for farmers and a land utilisation policy. In its MSP, however, the government gives 50 per cent margin on actual costs not on ‘C2’ costs (comprehensive costs including notional interest and rents) as per recommendations of the Swaminathan committee. There are nearly 12,000 farmer suicides each year, speaking volumes on performance. I still give three marks out of 10 in this parameter mainly due to the increase in production of foodgrains from 265 MMT in 2013-14 to 270 MMT in 2017-18.

Let’s have a take on the assurance of weeding out graft. The entry in the manifesto had promised minimising corruption and bringing back black money stashed in foreign bank accounts. The progress report merely lists a few new laws made. But what about the Lokpal in the first place – no new laws were required. What about the Panama papers, the HSBC accounts, the mining scams in Goa and Karnataka, the children’s chikki case, the Vyapam cases and of course the fugitives who robbed our system of crores of rupees and made themselves scarce in broad daylight!

On the contrary, all those booked under the 2G scams earlier were actually let off; we understood there were no case at all! Neither a penny of black money nor any of the fugitives came back. I give two marks for the new laws.

So this is 21 out of 60! (35 per cent marks). I think at the end of the day Pym’s “words” as Poe put it, would impress little – even could turn into “horrific reality”. It is only performance that will matter and for that time will not be eternal!