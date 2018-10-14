United Boys of Palolem lift CRC Cup

NT NETWORK

Second half strikes by Chaitan Komarpant and Caitana Fernandes enabled United Boys of Palolem to overcome Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda with an emphatic 2-0 victory and emerge champions of CRC Cup, 2018 football tournament organised by CRC, Chinchinim and played at CRC grounds on Saturday.

Both teams matched each other well in all the departments of the game, but it was the young United Boys of Palolem team that created ripples in both the sessions of play.

Palolem could have gone into the lead in the 15th minute, when attacking medio Austin Dini’s shot just whizzed past the post, missing the mark narrowly. Soon thereafter Austin again let go a powerful try which was saved by Don Bosco keeper Karol Soares with great difficulty, sustaining an injury in the process of making a firm grip to the ball that almost entered the nets.

The second session saw United Boys of Palolem attacking the rival citadel with renewed vigour as they raided often to create panic inside the Don Bosco defence who somehow managed to survive some anxious moments until the 49th minute when speedy Chaitan raced down the right flank on receiving a neat pass from the middle and then on entering the box, unleashed a right footer that had no answer from Don Bosco keeper Karol Soares.

Their hard efforts paid rich dividends when Caitana Fernandes dodged three Don Bosco defenders after receiving a through pass and then banged the ball to the far coner of the rival nets to completely deceive Karol under the bar.

Don Bosco’s Roque Borges and Velito Miranda who had a good game for Don Bosco Oratory team, had a hard time to contain the marauding United Boys of Palolem when they came charging in.

Don Bosco did make some attempts to find the mark, but the United Boys keeper Nora Fernandes stood firm to make some spectacular

saves.

Paresh M Fal Dessai, Deputy Collector, Revenue who was the chief guest on the occasion distributed the prizes in the presence of guest of honour Elvis Gomes, President of GFA and other dignitaries.

The winners – United Boys of Palolem, besides taking away the trophy also won a cash amount of Rs 40,000 while the runners-up Don Bosco Oratory took home Rs 30,000 and a trophy.

The following won the individual prizes:-

Best defender of the final: Prahlad Velip (United Boys of Palolem), Best forward of the final: Colaso (Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda), Best midfielder of the final: Velton D’Souza (DBO, Fatorda), Best dependable player of the tournament: Terence Lobo (United Boys of Palolem), Best goalkeeper of the finals: Nora Fernandes (United Boys of Palolem), Best ball control award: Terence Lobo (United Boys of Palolem), Man of the final: Chaitan Komarpant (United Boys of Palolem), Upcoming player of the tournament: Leslie Noronha (Chandor SC), Best midfielder of the tournament: Terence Lobo (United Boys of Palolem), Hat-trick of the tournament: Rancher De Souza (United Boys of Palolem), Best striker of the tournament: Veron Fernandes (Curtorim Gymkhana), Fair Play Team: Tilamol United, Most promising player of the tournament: Newton Fernandes (St Rock’s Youth Club, Majorda), Best goal of the tournament: Terence Lobo (United Boys of Palolem), Best emerging player of the tournament: Welton D’Souza (Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda), Best goalkeeper of the Tournament: Myron Gomes (Navelim SC).