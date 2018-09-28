Unidentified assailants lob grenade on BJP MLA Som’s residence

PTI

MEERUT

Unidentified miscreants opened fire and hurled a hand grenade on the Meerut residence of BJP MLA Sangeet Som, who is an accused in the Muzaffarnagar riots case, in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

Nobody was injured in the attack that took place at around 1 am on the Sardhana MLA’s residence in the Lalkurti area here, they said, adding that five policemen were suspended in this connection.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Meerut) Akhilesh Kumar said that five police personnel deployed in the security detail of the BJP MLA, who is Z-category protectee, have been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty and not taking retaliatory action during the attack. These include Head Constable Satbir Singh and constables Satyendra Singh, Sanjeev Bharti, Surjit Singh and Manish Kumar, he added. Officials said the miscreants arrived minutes after the legislator had returned, opened fire at the house and lobbed a grenade before fleeing, officials said. The hand grenade, however, did not go off, they added. The identity of the accused and the reason behind the attack were unknown, SSP Kumar said, adding that an investigation was launched in this connection.

Soon after the attack, SSP Kumar, SSP Satpal, Superintendent of Police (City) Ranvijya Singh, Intelligence Bureau officials, bomb disposal squad and other top officials of the administration and the police reached the spot and conducted preliminary inquiry.

Asked about the attack, Som said he had no idea who was behind it. “Neither did I receive any threat nor had any dispute with anyone in the recent times,” he said.

The legislator is accused of inciting violence and riots in Muzaffarnagar in 2013.