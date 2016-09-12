Unexplored Goa on National Geographic Channel and Fox Life

The much awaited film celebrating the unexplored Goa is showing on National Geographic Channel and Fox Life. It premiered on September

The 22 minute film aims at exploring Goa beyond the beaches and highlighting the deep rooted ethical values, culture and rich heritage that the state has to offer.

The film explores the untold stories of a lesser known yet gorgeous Goa, brimming with exotic visuals, powerful narratives and a young engaging theme, covering: heritage walks, the upcoming Western Ghats, Spice Plantations, Goa as a booming event destination, mouth water delicacies and the pristine beaches.

The film will give one an essence of Goa’s vibrant culture filled with colour and costumes, heritage packed with monuments like Fort Aguada and Fort Tiracol, Goa’s rich natural heritage, cuisine, life of the local population which revolves around hospitality and warmth and a lot more.

Captivating visuals of Goan festivals like Carnaval, Shigmo, Bonderam, glimpses of scenic Goa and its hinterlands, scrumptious spreads of food, sweets and iconic monuments that Goa as a tourist destination will project Goa as a perfect getaway destination.