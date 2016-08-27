UNESCO team visits Margao municipal building

MARGAO: A UNESCO team on Saturday visited the Margao municipal building and assured to link the Portuguese-era building of the town to the UNESCO creative cities network. The team was in Goa to attend a three-day conference held to discuss ‘sustainable development of heritage inclusive growth’.

MMC chairperson Babita Prabhudesai said that the UNESCO team was left amazed after seeing the building.

“They have assured that they would connect it to the UNESCO creative cities network,” the chairperson said.

Susanna Schumulla, UNESCO, said that they visited several villages of Goa and opined that Goans should continue their efforts towards maintaining heritage structures.

Amitava Bhattacharya, a UNESCO team member, said during a field trip as a part of the three-day conference, they visited Margao municipal building and felt that it should be connected to the UNESCO for its upgradation and, therefore, held a discussion with the MMC official on Saturday.

Bhattacharya said that documentation would have to be done to link the heritage building to the UNESCO creative cities network.