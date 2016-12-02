Unending delay compelling shack operators to run business sans tourism licence

CALANGUTE: Fearing further loss of business due to delay caused by the government, few shack owners along the Baga to Sinquerim coastal belt have already set up shacks and started running the business without tourism licence.

It may be noted that a government team compromising officials from tourism department, pollution control board and CRZ inspect the shacks after they were set up to ensure that the shack owners follow the guidelines laid down by the NGT.

The inspection of shacks was completed in Calangute on Friday. Now, the licences will be issued once the report is submitted.

The shack operators say that first there has been a huge delay in allotting the shacks and now they will have to wait for the licence. They said without the licence, the shacks do not get water and electricity connections.

Some shack operators irked by insensitive approach of the government have started running shacks on generators, hoping to make some business this month.

“We are left with no other option, but to operate shacks without the licence. We have to cover our investments and if we don’t start our business now then we will be in huge debts,” said a shack operator. Of the total 359 shacks to be erected on the tourism property, 108 are on Calangute beach.

M Fernandes, a shack owner, said that “we are operating our shack on a generator that requires 35-litre petrol a day. We are doing so to make up for the days we have lost due to the delay by the government in allotting the shacks.”

Another shack owner Edwin Pinto from Calangute said that “I have not yet started my shack. The government should think about the situation we are in today because of so much delay. There should be some consideration towards Goans who are carrying out the business. The tourists, who came by first chartered flight, had a bad experience.”

“To add to our woes, now the demonitisation has left the people cash strapped and hence, the business is poor. The customers come with only with Rs 2000 notes for which we do not have change to give in return, or debit card. For this also we don’t have the swipe machine,” said Cosme D’Souza.

Sources from pollution control board said that the task of the government team was to inspect the shack kitchen area and ensure that they have installed a tank for kitchen waste among other things.