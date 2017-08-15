Unemployment, water shortage plaguing Valpoi

PANAJI: Unemployment is a major issue in Valpoi assembly constituency, where by-election is scheduled to be held on August 23. The bypoll has been necessitated due to the resignation given by Vishwajit Rane from that seat.

Besides unemployment, water shortage in many parts of the constituency and poor bus connectivity in the remote villages are the other issues plaguing the constituency. Villagers, who have been living and cultivating land for decades lack land ownership, making it yet another issue in villages like Nagargao.

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Vishwajit Rane, who is also the Health Minister and Congress candidate Roy Naik are the prominent candidates fighting the bypoll. An Independent candidate Rohidas Gaonkar is also in the fray for the by-election.

Though the candidates of the political parties have been assuring people to resolve the various issues people face if they are voted to power, people are expecting a speedy redressal of their grievances.

Though the assembly constituency, which comes under the Sattari taluka, is endowed with nature’s bounty with the presence of the Western Ghats, there is an urgent need for the authorities to improve the economic and social conditions of the people living in the villages.

The constituency comprises of five village panchayats including Nagargao, Sanvordem, Cotorem, Gulelim and Usgao-Ganjem besides the Valpoi municipal council jurisdiction. Youth from Usgao, Guleli, Nagargao and other villages are hoping to get permanent employment in the form of government jobs or self employment.

“If we get government jobs, our future will be secured and we will be able to look after our families. The government should give priority to the youth, who lack a sound financial backing and are from remote villages,” said a youth from Usgao who did not want to disclose his name. Another youth from Guleli said that he is ready to take up self employment related to agriculture but needs support from the government.

The villagers said that though they have road connectivity in most parts of the constituency, there is no proper bus service due to which they face a lot of hardships.

Some villagers from Nagargao said that they do not own land where they have built their houses and have also been cultivating crops since the past 40 to 50 years. According to them, almost more than 70 per cent villagers lack land ownership. Their houses and agricultural lands come under the wildlife and reserve forest areas. “We have been urging the government time and again to resolve this issue, as we are living uncertain lives,” the villagers said.

The villages like Dhave, Maloli and Uste have been facing water shortage problem for over 15 years, as the water tanks built by public works department are lying unused since the last many years. Some villagers also said that they face the problem of power shortage in their locality and urged the government to replace the old electricity lines with new ones so that they get undisrupted power supply.