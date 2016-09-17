Unease of Doing Business in Goa

Goa needs to think harder and work more aggressively to attract far more investments than it has so far managed to get in competition with other states. Investments are coming but not coming consistently and in an upward spiral. The state authorities have made claims of getting investment proposals but a study of Goa’s investment scenario by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) tells a story contrary to the claim of the state authorities. It would be wrong to dismiss the ASSOCHAM report totally as a figment of imagination or based on outdated statistics as it draws a good deal from the state economic surveys. It does not paint an entirely negative picture. It points out that the growth rate of inflow of new investments was over 91 per cent in 2014-15 but dipped to about 9 per cent in 2015-16. It talks about the unsteady, volatile and unpredictable graph of the investment flow and expresses concern over it. The study points out that as of 2015-16, Goa attracted investments worth about Rs 26,000 crore, which include all projects under various stages of announcement or implementation but the growth in investments has not been picked up.

The study found that between 2011 and 2016, barring 2014-15, the investment growth failed to touch double digits. Agriculture and industry performed badly during the period. The share of industry in the state gross domestic product declined from 45.9 per cent in 2009-10 to 33.2 per cent in 2013-14. While investments grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9 per cent between 2011 and 2016, only services, construction and real estate sectors recorded positive growth rate. The CAGR of important sectors of manufacturing and electricity recorded negative growth of about 8 per cent and 32 per cent, respectively. Declining investments in the power sector, the study points out, could dampen the spirit of investor community as energy consumption is positively linked to the growth of all sectors and hence to the overall economic growth. The study also notes that implementation of investment projects was a worrying factor in Goa as projects worth over 58 per cent of investment are under different stages of implementation.

The Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) has rubbished the ASSOCHAM study and claimed that the state’s economy was on its way to recovery and was much better than what it was two years back. It has however agreed with ASSOCHAM that the state has not managed to score on ‘ease of doing business’ front and needs to make improvement on that front. Of course, the ASSOCHAM study could have been better with the latest data. Maybe the study sounds alarmist. But it would do the government good to take heed of the ASSOCHAM conclusions and take them in the spirit of overcoming the negativity seen by investors on the economic front and take urgent corrective measures to facilitate ease of doing business to infuse confidence among investors. The figures that show volatile growth rate in investments are not imaginary.

ASSOCHAM has not done the study with any motive. The organization has an economic research bureau that has a reputation of publishing many other studies on the national and state investment and economic growth scenarios. The government needs to adopt a better strategy for promoting economic growth. Special importance must be given to identify factors that would stimulate investment. Investments have started coming after the Goa Investment Promotion Board (IPB) came into being. Many of the projects approved by IPB are in the initial stages of implementation and would take between 12 to 18 months to be completed and start functioning. It is well known that the state has not been able to attract large and medium industries because only environment-friendly industries are approved. Besides, non-availability of land, raw materials and skilled manpower are negative factors in attracting investments. The state does not have enough power to meet the need of the industries, which is yet another cause for industries shying away from the state. The government should take steps to meet the needs of the industry and ensure that there was required infrastructure for facilitating setting up of newer factories. The government needs to also ensure that data relating to industry and investment was available on the website of the department of industries, trade and commerce so as to ensure that it was available for study and analysis. As ease of doing business is a very important determinant of improving the investment climate, the state government must remove the obstructions at higher and lower levels that are repelling investors.