Understanding food allergies

Rohini Diniz

Many people are allergic to one or more foods resulting in a limited choice of foods consumed which in turn affects their nutritional status. The symptoms of food allergies can range from mild to severe and cause much discomfort to the sufferer. A severe allergic reaction can include a potentially life-threatening reaction called anaphylaxis.

What are food allergies? Food allergies are abnormal responses that are triggered by the body’s immune system to normally harmless food as if it were a threat.

An allergic reaction to food is a two-step process. In the first step when one is exposed to a food allergen, the immune system reacts as if the food is harmful and makes specific immunoglobulins or antibodies to that allergen. These antibodies circulate through the blood and attach to the mast cells and basophils. The mast cells are found in all body cells especially the nose, throat, lungs, skin, and gastrointestinal (GI) tract and these are the sites where allergic reactions normally occur. The basophils are found in the blood and also in tissues that have become inflamed due to an allergic reaction.

In the second step, the next time one is exposed to the same food allergen, it binds to the antibodies that are attached to the mast cells and basophils. This binding signals the cells to release massive amounts of chemicals such as histamines and depending on the tissues in which these chemicals are released they will cause one to have various symptoms of food allergy.

Generally, one is at greater risk for developing a food allergy if there is a family history of allergies. An allergic reaction to food usually takes place within a few minutes to several hours after exposure to the allergen. The process of eating and digesting food and the location of mast cells both affect the timing and location of the reaction.

Almost any food can provoke an allergic reaction, but there are eight foods that account for about 90 per cent of all allergic reactions. The common allergenic foods include milk and milk products, eggs, soya and soya products, wheat and wheat products, nuts, food additives, fish and shell fish.

Food allergies generally develop early in life but can develop at any age. Except for allergy to peanuts, children usually outgrow their allergies to most other foods while people who develop allergies as adults have their allergies for life.

Food allergies are best diagnosed by a doctor. The first step of diagnosis involves taking a detailed medical history to find out whether your symptoms are caused by an allergy to specific foods, food intolerance, or other health problems.

The next step that some healthcare professionals use is a limited elimination diet, in which foods that are suspected to cause allergic reactions are removed one at a time from the diet for a few weeks and observing if symptoms develop.

The diagnosis of food allergies is confirmed by a skin prick test in which the health care professional uses a needle to place a tiny amount of food extract just below the surface of the skin on one’s lower arm or back. If you are allergic, there will be swelling or redness at the test site. This is a positive result. Many times one can have a positive skin prick test to a food without having an allergic reaction to that food. Hence a healthcare professional makes the diagnosis of food allergy when someone has both a positive skin prick test to a specific food and a history of reactions that suggests an allergy to the same food.

Currently there is no cure for food allergies. The only way you can prevent food allergies is by avoiding the allergenic food. Once your health care professional has identified the food or foods you are allergic to you must remove them from your diet.

Those suffering from multiple food allergies need to read the list of ingredients on the food labels of processed foods. Today food laws have made it mandatory that food labels contain a warning statement that the food contains one or more of the eight most common food allergens. So when a food contains groundnuts or tree nuts such as almonds, cashew nuts, walnuts, etc, soybeans, milk, egg, wheat, gluten, fish and shellfish and their products as an ingredient or compound ingredient, it must be declared on the label even if it is present in small amounts. Many times foods inadvertently contain traces of these allergens from the harvesting, storage or processing equipment and hence food manufacturers should include warnings such as ‘may contain traces of nuts’ on the food label.

Simple measures of cleanliness can remove most allergens from the environment of a person with food allergy and is an important part in preventing food allergies.

(The writer is a consultant nutritionist with 18 years of experience, practising at Panaji and can be contacted on rohinidiniz@gmail.com)