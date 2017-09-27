Understanding Evolution Of Life

SUJIT DE, KOLKATA

SCIENTISTS now have reliable information that it is cosmological evolution which has guided matter from simplicity to complexity, from inorganic to organic. Fossils document the increase in brain size of our ancestors. It has been noticed that life is hardly more than a combination of simple chemicals operating in complex ways and the origin of life is a natural result of the evolution of that matter. Indeed, this new aspect of the research highlights Sri Aurobindo’s vision. In Sri Aurobindo, we find a pure optimism – a promise for our golden future. He said, “There is an ascending evolution in nature which goes from the stone to the plant, from the plant to the animal, from animal to man. Because man is, for the moment, the last rung at the summit of the ascending evolution; he considers himself as the final stage in this ascension and believes there can be nothing on earth superior than him. In that he is mistaken. In his physical nature he is yet almost wholly an animal – a thinking and speaking animal – but still an animal in his material habits and instincts. Undoubtedly, nature cannot be satisfied with such an imperfect result; she endeavours to bring out a being who will be to man what man is to the animal, a being who will remain a man in its external form, and yet whose consciousness will rise far above the mind and its slavery to ignorance.” This ascending evolution gives us hope that life is not meaningless. It has a definite purpose. One day, the cosmological evolution will make us more humane in future than what we have managed to become at present – “a thinking and speaking animal”. So, what the song ‘We are the world’ says, is going to happen: “It’s true we’ll make a better day/ Just you and me.” Indeed, we all are active participants in the cosmological relay race holding and passing the batons of evolution!