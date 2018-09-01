‘Understand and appreciate nature and its offerings’ – Mridula Sinha

NT BUZZ

“People will not be motivated to protect nature and its assets until and unless they realise what services the ecosystem has to offers and in order to know that they have to understand and appreciate nature and its offerings,” said Governor of Goa, Mridula Sinha, while speaking at the inauguration of Goa Environment Festival at Kala Academy.

She further added that whenever we travel by train or car we see swaying fields and huge water bodies that gives our mind a sense of serenity, but often we fail to appreciate its beauty. “The appreciation of nature is never taught to us but it comes naturally as the aesthetics, respect, caring for the earth and interrelationships are the things that bind a person with nature,” she said.

The festival is organised by Kalakirti in association with Entertainment Society of Goa, Department of Tourism and Kala Academy.

Minister for art and culture, Govind Gaude also highlighted the importance of holding such festivals and questioned the audience as to how many people in reality take are aware of environmental issues. “Before cutting down a tree we should always think about how they bring an ecological balance in the environment as trees, like humans, are relational beings. They need a multitude of other living organisms to keep on going, to grow, to reproduce and it’s our responsibility to protect them,” said Gaude.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, founder of NAAM foundation, Makarand Anasupre said that “Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed.” And the same was reflected in the recent floods of Kerala as we should know how we should save and keep the ecosystem in an equilibrium state.

Anasupre also added that development is also needed, but not at the cost of destruction of the environment. Goa is known for its tourism and it’s up to its citizens to maintain the ecological state and not to get carried away with the developmental changes.

The Goa Environmental Festival (GEF) awards were awarded to Heman Karapurkar, Goa Heritage Eco Club of SFX Siolim and Municipal SW workers for their contribution towards the betterment of the environment.