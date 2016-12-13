Underpaid labourer spills beans on casino owner   

PANAJI: The JD-S leader K C Veerendra, who owns a casino in Goa, was arrested for stashing cash in new currency notes in secret vaults of his bedrooms and bathrooms.

The multimillionaire casino owner, in order to stash cash hired a labourer from Goa to construct secret vaults within the walls of the bedrooms and bathrooms. The labourer was referred to Veerendra by one of his (Veerendra’s) acquaintances.

However, the secret was revealed by none other than the labourer himself who had constructed the vaults.

Sources said the labourer was discontented over the meager payment made to him for his work. He spilled the beans to an associate who in turn alerted the police in Goa. This led to the I-T department raids at several places owned by Veerendra in Karnataka as well as Goa.

While the I-T department is tightlipped on the Goa connections of the businessman-turned politician, the sources stated that he has been a Janata Dal-Secular leader and recently constructed three homes in his home town, Challakere in Hubballi district. NT