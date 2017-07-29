Underconstruction track along Mandovi river at Campal already a bustling spot

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

A 1.5 kilometre-long cycling track and footpath from Youth Hostel to Children’s Park at Campal is being constructed and so far 500-metre stretch till Kala Academy has been completed.

The contractor firm, Krishna Builders, which has been awarded the project, would not be able to meet the deadline of August 2017, said GSIDC officials, adding, the project is now likely to be completed by March-end.

This project is being jointly funded by the state and Centre under the AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transportation) which stresses on non-motorised transport and development of open spaces.

GSIDC, which is executing the project on behalf of the AMRUT city mission, is hoping that the track will send out a positive message to the residents for adopting a healthy lifestyle.

The walkway and cycling track has been completed till Kala Academy, covering a distance of 500 metre, and the work from Youth Hostel has started.

The cycling track of 2.5 metre width and having a height of 0.20 mts is made up of concrete and is designed as per Indian Road Congress guidelines.

Given the proximity of the project to the fragile river bank, the project proponents have created a retaining wall using riprap rocks along the walkway cum jogging path to prevent soil erosion and leaving space for anglers to enjoy catching fish.

The city requires more such cycle tracks, covering larger distances.

“The construction of the cycle track is definitely a positive move. Larger purpose cannot be reached until large-distance cycle tracks are developed. The city must be planned in such way that cyclists are not inconvenienced,” said Prakash Naik from Caranzalem.

Considering it as a beginning, Sangharsh Naik, another cycling enthusiast from the city, said that city needs to follow the example set by Chandigarh and other cities and develop cycling tracks along the roads and parks.