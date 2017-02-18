‘Under Portuguese civil code rights of Muslim women are protected in Goa’

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Experts have opined that the Supreme Court should not interfere in the personal law, which is based on divine law.

The issue of triple talaq has once again ignited the old debate on the desirability of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in India.

Participating in an interactive dialogue on ‘Uniform Civil Code’, organised by the Goa Study Group in association with the International Centre of Goa, on Saturday, the experts discussed the issue of triple talaq and gave their suggestions.

They pointed that instead of pushing for ‘one nation one law’ or as is commonly known the Uniform Civil Code, the government needs to retrospect personal laws of different religious communities that govern the laws of marriage, divorce and matrimonial life.

Among the experts, who spoke at the seminar, included the principal of Salgaocar College of Law Dr M R K Prasad, member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Fakhira Ateeq and senior advocate and former advocate general of Goa, Manohar Usgaoncar. The lecture was chaired by Eduardo Faleiro, chairman of World Council for Peace – India and former union minister of state for external affairs.

Alleging that the issue focuses mainly on the Muslim laws, ignoring discriminatory practices perpetuated by personal laws of other religious communities, the member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board Fakhira Ateeq said that “rather than bringing communities closer, it is framed as an attack on minorities. This was totally unwarranted. It is time to examine and bring uniformity in other religion laws, customs and social ethos for their gender-unjust practices.” “The personal law is based on divine law and, hence, it cannot be altered but if a person tries to misinterpret and misuse the law that doesn’t mean the talaq system has been abolished however the person needs to be punished for misusing personal law,” she argued.

While referring to central government stance that triple talaq brings injustice to Muslim women, Ateeq said the census report has shown that divorce in Hindu community is highest at 77 per cent than the Muslim community which is 16 per cent and only 4 per cent in Christian community.

Stating that the common civil code in the state has protected the rights of women, Usgaoncar said that in Goa under the Portuguese civil code the rights of Muslim women are protected and it is in fact that the marriage, according to Islam, is not a sacrament but a civil contract thus such contract can’t be terminated unilaterally ensuring a woman’s consent for divorce.

Principal of Salgaocar College of Law, Dr M R K Prasad said that “we need to first see where we have uniformity of rights and strengthen them. And where there is discrimination, bring reforms in small measures. But at the same time, there are a number of judgements of various high courts and the SC which have examined both Muslim and Christian laws and have struck down certain discriminatory aspects or laid down the correct procedure. Judgements such as Shamim Ara (2002) and Danial Latifi (2001) have shown the way forward.”