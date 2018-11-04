Uncovering Rachol’s secret

‘The Mystery of the Missing Crown: A Goa Story’, the first children’s book by Mumbai based journalist Sharon Fernandes who hails from Goa, gives an insight into the architecture, history and customs of a Goan village

CHRISTINE MACHADO | NT BUZZ

Having worked as a journalist for over 14 years with various national dailies, Sharon Fernandes always knew that she would write a book someday.

“When you are a journalist, you never stop being a story teller. I have always wanted to tell non-fiction stories, in any medium and even directed a short film, ‘The Parlour Boys’, a feature on the men who work in women’s beauty parlours in Indian cities,” she says.

Writing fiction however was a new territory altogether and writing for children especially was not easy. “Children are magical, and when you write for them, you have to keep up to that standard of being spontaneous, open-minded and experimental,” says Sharon, who found inspiration in her 6-year-old son who she often reads to and makes up stories for. “We spent two years living in Goa when he was a toddler, walking the red mud roads together, showing him the birds, farm animals and keeping time with the ringing of the church bells. I would watch him at the beach, and how amazed he was every time the waves chased him. These little things took hold. We all learn from our children, and writing a children’s book based in Goa made perfect sense,” she says.

The book, ‘The Mystery of the Missing Crown: A Goa Story’ is set in Rachol, in South Goa and takes young readers on an exciting journey in search of a long-lost church relic — the crown of Mother Mary. Goan music, food, and history are all packed into the story, brought to vibrant life with sunny illustrations.

Much of the fiction-based story, she explains, is inspired by tales her parents told her about their childhood in Goa. “My father used to tell me about the pets they kept as kids back in the 1950s, how strict their teachers were, how they learnt to read and write in Portuguese, how the mass would be said in Latin. This helped me mould one of the central characters, Mr Falcao, who is from this time,” explains Sharon. “Josephine (the protagonist), is like me, delving and searching and living in present Goa and making new friends.”

And Sharon also wanted to showcase the real Goa through the book. “Salcette, with beautiful villages like Raia, Rachol, has a very lavish history. Rachol is associated with a long line of famous names, including Father Thomas Stephens, the first Englishman to set foot in India in 1579. Another of Rachol’s early scholarly priests, Father Diogo Riberio, published a Konkani-Portuguese dictionary in 1626. The other villages like Chandor, Curtorim and Loutolim also have the essence of Goa. I wanted this part of Goa to be appreciated on a national level,” she says.

She further adds that generally the Goa that the rest of India experiences is ‘just the run-of-the-mill touristy kind’. “Here with a children’s story, I wanted to make them taste the history, culture, food and music of their beloved state. This book would be ideal for them to connect even more. As a Goan, I take immense pride in my culture, and am glad I can use my words to help people get a glimpse into this,” she says.

And Sharon promises there are more books in store. “I have more stories in mind for children’s books as well as other genres. Let’s see how they unfold,” she says.