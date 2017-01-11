Uncertainty over Sukerkar’s candidature for Panaji

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Panaji candidate of the Goa Suraksha Manch for the forthcoming state assembly election, Krishnaraj ‘Raju’ Sukerkar has been admitted to the Lilavati Hospital following health problems, just as rumours about his withdrawal from the electoral fray went around late Wednesday night.

Goa Suraksha Manch is contesting the state assembly polls under a grand alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and Shiv Sena.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’ telephonically, Sukerkar said that “as of now” he is contesting the election.

“I am feeling unwell and hence have been admitted to the hospital in Mumbai,” he added.

GSM president Anand Shirodkar, who a couple of days ago had introduced Sukerkar as his party’s candidate in the capital city, said that the final decision about Sukerkar’s candidature would be taken on January 12, thus indicating an uncertainty over Sukerkar contesting the election from the Panaji constituency.

Sukerkar is a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and a close confidante of Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar.