Unaware of face mask standards, many local chemists look confused

Panaji: Chemists, who are finding themselves at the receiving end of raids for selling non-standardised face masks, are wondering what standards they need to follow since the masks they are selling are what they have been procuring for decades.

With residents in a mad rush to buy face masks as a protection against the dreaded coronavirus disease and inspectors of the legal metrology department carrying out surprise checks on the quality of masks and seizing consignments, the local chemists said they are confused.

A prominent Panjim-based chemist said that the standards are not known by any retailer in the country. “None of us know what the standards are. All that we know is that we are buying from a reliable source. If the legal metrology department is saying that masks being sold in the state do not conform to the standards, they have to tell us the standard. Even the Health Ministry has not clarified the standard for masks,” said the retailer chemist.

He said that chemists in the state sell three-layered masks, also known as surgical masks, which they have been traditionally sourcing from local distributors. There are around ten such distributors in the state, who, in turn, purchase from manufacturers in Maharashtra, Indore and Surat among other places. There is no local unit manufacturing the masks, he said. The design and quality of masks sold in the local markets have not changed much, according to

the chemists.

The state is facing an acute shortage of masks and prices have increased, as there is a huge demand for the product with people preferring to buy the masks as a preventive measure against coronavirus.

According to proprietor of Jeevan Rekha Chemists in Panaji Kedar Jirage, the shortfall is from the manufacturers’ end. “The demand has skyrocketed. Where we would sell around 200 masks per month, we now sell around 2,000 masks per day,”

said Jirage.

He said that the masks available at local chemist outlets have the MRP printed on it, so there is little scope for jacking up the price. “Since January 2019, manufacturers have jacked up the price from Rs two per piece to Rs 18. Post margin, the over-the-counter selling price is in the range of Rs 30 per piece,” said Jirage.

According to chemists in the state, the market for face masks saw a change since January due to the coronavirus outbreak in China. Indian manufacturers had then started exporting masks to China.

Masks that are currently sold in pharmacies are of two types – the three-layered mask in blue or green colour and the N95 variety that is used for surgical operations. Imported Chinese masks were also available in the local markets previously but currently they are scarce.

The N95 masks have become virtually unavailable, while the three-layered variety can be purchased from pharmacies depending on the supply position.