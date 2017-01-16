Unauthorised ads posted on social media to be fined

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

In view of social media being blatantly used to promote candidature, the chief electoral officer has decided to strictly enforce Section 171(h) of the IPC, and penalise the offenders with a fine of upto Rs 500 for promoting candidature on social media without authorisation.

The offence is non-cognizable in nature, and it will be enforced against any person having incurred expenses not exceeding Rs 10 for promoting candidate without authority and shall be deemed to have incurred such expenses with the authority of the candidate.

As per Section 171(h), whoever, without the general or special authority in writing of a candidate incurs or authorizes expenses on account of the holding of any public meeting, or upon any advertisement, circular or publication, or in any other way whatsoever for the purpose of promoting or procuring the election of such candidate, shall be punished with a fine which may extend to Rs 500.

Addressing a press conference here, on Monday, the chief electoral officer Kunal said that this provision of law becomes very significant in view of social media campaigns as it has been observed that mainly friends and well wishers of candidates become over enthusiastic and circulate photographs and do other things knowingly or unknowingly to promote the candidate without the proper authority of the candidate, and added that though the cost of production of video clips must be more than Rs10 but it amounts to the violation of electoral laws and it will be viewed seriously.

He further appealed to the people to complain about the violation to the officer after noticing a vote appeal being made on social media Facebook, Twitter or a WhatsApp group.

It has also decided to take up awareness campaign on voter’s rights in educational institution.

“Almost two lakh new voter cards were given for printing of which 1.80 lakh cards are printed and will be distributed by Wednesday through BLOs”, he informed.

He further said that twenty general observers and five police observers will be posted by the Election Commission including campaigning observer.

The chief electoral officer also clarified that those bar and restaurant operators who serve alcohol in their premises should shut down their bar operations and avoid selling alcohol after 11pm.

The Election Commission has asked to obtain additional affidavit regarding public dues from the candidates who were provided with any government accommodation.

Coming out with this information, the chief electoral officer said that sitting MLAs or any of the candidates who were provided with government accommodation should declare that they did not have any arrears towards water, electricity and telephone charges.