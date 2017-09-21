Ultras attack J&K minister’s convoy, kill two civilians

SRINAGAR: Militants on Thursday carried out a grenade attack on the motorcade of a senior minister of Jammu and Kashmir in Tral area of Pulwama district, killing two civilians and injuring 34 others, the police said.

Minister for Public Works Naeem Akhtar, who was on a tour of Tral in south Kashmir, escaped unhurt in the attack.

“The grenade was reportedly hurled at 11.45 am,” a police official said.

The explosion killed 17-year-old Pinky Kour and 56-year-old Ghulam Nabi Trag, the official said, adding 34 others, including seven security personnel, were injured.

“I am unhurt myself but I am very sad because this claimed two lives… I feel very sad for them,” Akhtar said.

“Those who carried out the attack cannot be friends of Kashmir or that of Islam,” he added.

A driver was “very critically injured”, the minister said, adding that he was being airlifted to Srinagar.

“Innocent Kashmiri blood has been shed on one hand and on the other hand, they chose the eve of Islamic New Year to carry out this cowardly attack,” Akhtar told PTI.

After the attack, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor N N Vohra, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh, other ministers and several legislators called up Akhtar to enquire about his wellbeing, an official spokesman said.

Condemning the incident, Mehbooba said, “It is unfortunate that the attack took place when a minister had gone to the town to assess the development needs of the area which has remained neglected for decades.”

Leader of the opposition Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack on the minister.

Significantly, the attack took place on a day BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said here that the Jammu and Kashmir government and the Centre are open to having an unconditional dialogue with all stakeholders, including separatists, to address the problems of Kashmir.

Akhtar said the attack was an attempt to “subvert our outreach programme and our programme to take governance to the people”.

With a choked voice, the minister said, “Two people have lost their lives. I will not forget it my entire life.”

He said the security forces exercised a “lot of restraint” while dealing with the aftermath of the explosion.